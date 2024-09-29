MP Accident: Bus Collides With Dumper, 6 Dead

At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured when a bus collided with a parked dumper in the Maihar District of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night. […]

At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured when a bus collided with a parked dumper in the Maihar District of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night.

Maihar SP Sudhir Agarwal said, “In this accident, 17-20 injured have been admitted to different hospitals. 6 people have lost their lives. The bus was going from Prayagraj to Nagpur. The accident occurred when the bus collided with a dumper parked on the roadside.”

He further said that the front part of the bus was damaged and six people were killed. Injured are admitted to the nearby hospitals are are undergoing treatments.

Further investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

