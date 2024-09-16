Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Three Wagons Of Goods Train Derailed In Madhya Pradesh

The train was going from Bhopal to Itarsi and the incident occurred between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations.

Three Wagons Of Goods Train Derailed In Madhya Pradesh

Three wagons of a goods train derailed in the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Monday and its restoration work is underway, a railway official said.

The train was going from Bhopal to Itarsi and the incident occurred between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations.
Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Bhopal Division, Naval Agarwal said, “Three wagons of a goods train going from Bhopal to Itarsi, derailed between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations. Restoration work is underway, and the team is present on site.”
Train movement is not affected as this is a three-line section, he added.
More details are awaited.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

DERAILED Goods Train madhya pradesh PRO Train

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Polls: Election Overview And Key Dates

Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Assembly Polls: Election Overview And Key Dates

Finally Meeting Begins Between Doctors And Mamata Banerjee At Her Residence

Finally Meeting Begins Between Doctors And Mamata Banerjee At Her Residence

AAP To Announce New Delhi CM Tomorrow

AAP To Announce New Delhi CM Tomorrow

Ding Liren Names Gukesh As Favorite In Their Upcoming World Championship Clash

Ding Liren Names Gukesh As Favorite In Their Upcoming World Championship Clash

Exhibition: Reimagining India’s Architectural Identity in the Post-Independence Era

Exhibition: Reimagining India’s Architectural Identity in the Post-Independence Era

Entertainment

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls It ‘Perfect Moment’

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox