Three Wagons Of Goods Train Derailed In Madhya Pradesh

Three wagons of a goods train derailed in the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Monday and its restoration work is underway, a railway official said.

The train was going from Bhopal to Itarsi and the incident occurred between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations.

Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Bhopal Division, Naval Agarwal said, “Three wagons of a goods train going from Bhopal to Itarsi, derailed between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations. Restoration work is underway, and the team is present on site.”

Train movement is not affected as this is a three-line section, he added.

More details are awaited.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)