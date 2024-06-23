The NEET Exam Paper Leak, 'Solver Gang' Linked

A ‘solver gang‘ that distributes exam papers and offers proxy applicants to appear for exams has come to light amid a dispute over the medical entrance examination NEET. The NEET-UG exam, scheduled for May, had to be canceled after an inquiry found that the material had been leaked in Bihar. Police suspect Ravi Atri, the leader of a nationwide ‘solver gang‘, is the alleged mastermind behind the leak that has cast a pall over India’s prized medical entrance exams.

The controversy developed after a huge number of students earned a flawless 720 on the NEET-UG examination. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical challenges, Bihar Police’s later investigations revealed a different aspect: the exam paper had been leaked to select applicants the day before the exam.

Despite the NTA’s efforts to contain the impact, allegations of a broad leak persisted, sparking protests and court proceedings across the country. The Supreme Court also intervened, chastising the NTA for its handling of the case.

The Solver Gang Network

The identity of Ravi Atri, previously identified as the mastermind behind the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak, has surfaced in connection with the investigation into alleged anomalies in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and has been arrested.

Atri’s strategy entailed getting exam papers well in advance, usually a day before the exam, quickly sharing them withance, usually a day before the exam, and promptly sharing them with paying clients via social media.

The gang also gave candidates the option of paying more and receiving a ‘Munna Bhai’, a proxy who would administer the exam in their absence. The contestants were told that ‘Munna Bhai’ would perform well.

Medical Aspirants To Exam Scam

Ravi Atri‘s parents sent him to Kota, Rajasthan, in 2007 to study for the medical entrance exam. After years of preparation, he passed the exam in 2012 and was admitted to PGI Rohtak.

However, he dropped out in his fourth year, and officials claim that by then, he had established contact with the ‘exam mafia’ and was acting as a proxy for other candidates. He also began playing an important role in spreading the hacked documents among students.

Sanjeev Mukhiya, a member of the’solver gang’, has been identified by investigators as a key figure in the NEET paper leak. Police are conducting raids on potential targets tied to him.

Mukhiya is not alone in his family’s criminal history. According to sources, his son was arrested in connection with leaked question papers for the third phase of BPSC’s teacher recruitment tests.

The inquiry uncovered a network that stretched from constable recruitment exams to teacher recruitment exams in numerous states, demonstrating the scope and breadth of the operation.

Sources say that Mukhiya may have fled to Nepal after the controversy snowballed, complicating extradition procedures due to the bilateral agreements between India and Nepal.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ruled out cancellation of NEET, saying he cannot jeopardise careers of lakhs of students who cleared the exam rightfully because of “isolated incidents of malpractices”.

The government has also launched a CBI investigation into the case and implemented a strict law aimed at reducing malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations. The law imposes harsh penalties for offenders, including a possible jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

