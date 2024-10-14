Thieves With A Conscience? Handwritten Notes Lead Police To Stolen Scorpio In Bikaner

This bizarre case not only highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in tracking down stolen vehicles but also raises questions about the motives behind the unusual notes left by the thieves. (Read more below)

In an unusual twist of fate, police in Bikaner’s Napasar town stumbled upon a stolen Scorpio car that came with its own set of handwritten apologies. The vehicle, found abandoned and missing its number plate, had three notes attached, offering surprising clues that ultimately led to its original owner in Delhi’s Palam Colony.

The discovery unfolded when a local resident spotted the car parked near a roadside hotel along the Jaipur-Bikaner Highway and promptly alerted the authorities. Upon investigation, officers discovered two notes affixed to the rear glass of the vehicle. One read, “This car has been stolen from Delhi’s Palam. Sorry,” along with the car’s registration number, “DL 9 CA Z2937.” This crucial detail facilitated the police in tracing the car back to its rightful owner.

Another note added a peculiar touch to the situation, stating, “I love my India.” The third note, prominently placed on the windscreen, urged: “This car has been stolen from Delhi. Please call the police and inform them. Urgent.”

The owner, Vinay Kumar, had reported the vehicle stolen on October 10, just a few days prior to its recovery. Bikaner is situated over 450 kilometers from Delhi, leading police to speculate that the car might have been used in a crime before being abandoned.

Inspector Jasveer Singh from the Napasar Police Station shared, “A team of Delhi police has reached Bikaner along with the owner of the vehicle. We are handing over the vehicle to the Delhi police.” He further noted, “We can’t say if this vehicle was used to execute a crime or not. That will be a matter of investigation. The Delhi police will investigate as the FIR regarding the stolen vehicle was registered in Delhi.”

This bizarre case not only highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in tracking down stolen vehicles but also raises questions about the motives behind the unusual notes left by the thieves. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen what more will be uncovered about the stolen Scorpio and its journey from Delhi to Bikaner.

