‘This Choorma Will Help Me Fast For Next Nine Days’: PM Modi’s Emotional Letter To Neeraj Chopra’s Mother

After receiving the choorma, PM Modi penned a heartfelt letter to Saroj Devi, mentioning how the flavors of her dish reminded him of his own mother.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, for sending him her homemade choorma, a special dish that Neeraj had promised to bring during a previous meeting with the athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After receiving the choorma, PM Modi penned a heartfelt letter to Saroj Devi, mentioning how the flavors of her dish reminded him of his own mother. He also appreciated the warmth and love behind the gesture, acknowledging the personal connection it created.

The Letter:

In the letter he wrote,

“I hope you are in good health and high spirits.

Yesterday, during the banquet organized on the occasion of the Prime Minister of Jamaica’s visit to India, I had the opportunity to meet Brother Neeraj. Amidst our discussions, my joy increased when he gave me the delicious churma prepared by you.

Today, after eating this churma, I couldn’t stop myself from writing to you. Brother Neeraj often talks to me about this churma, but today, after tasting it, I became emotional. This gift, filled with immense love and warmth from you, reminded me of my mother.

A mother is the embodiment of strength, affection, and dedication. It is a beautiful coincidence that I received this offering just a day before the Navratri festival. During these nine days of Navratri, I observe a fast, and in a way, your churma has become my primary meal before my fast begins.

Just as your food gives Brother Neeraj the energy to win medals for the country, this churma will give me the strength to serve the nation in the next nine days.

On this occasion of the festival of strength (Shakti Parv), I assure you and the women of the country that I will continue working with greater dedication towards realizing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Heartfelt thanks to you.

PM Modi writes to Olympian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi thanking her for the ‘Churma’ made by her given to him by Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/8gvw4ZYFaD — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

Also Read: Prashant Kishor Officially Launches His Political Party, Promises To Remove ‘Liquor Ban’