Prashant Kishor Officially Launches His Political Party, Promises To Remove ‘Liquor Ban’

Former election strategist Prashant Kishor has officially entered the political arena with the launch of his political party, Jan Suraaj. The party is gearing up to contest all seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Kishor, who has long advocated for changing how elections are fought, aims to move the focus away from caste-based politics and election promises, emphasizing instead a vision for Bihar’s future. He has stated that the leadership of the party will be determined by those who have worked within the Jan Suraaj movement over the past two years.

For more than two years, Kishor has been traveling across Bihar, engaging with communities to raise awareness about the need for a new kind of election agenda. Earlier this year, he had hinted at forming a political party that would provide a fresh alternative to the people of Bihar.

“In Bihar, for the last 25 to 30 years, people have been forced to choose between the RJD and BJP. That cycle must end. The alternative should not come from any dynastic party but from individuals who genuinely want to create change,” Kishor said, outlining his vision for Jan Suraj.