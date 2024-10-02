Prashant Kishor Officially Launches His Political Party, Promises To Remove ‘Liquor Ban’

Kishor, who has long advocated for changing how elections are fought, aims to move the focus away from caste-based politics and election promises, emphasizing instead a vision for Bihar’s future. He has stated that the leadership of the party will be determined by those who have worked within the Jan Suraaj movement over the past two years.
For more than two years, Kishor has been traveling across Bihar, engaging with communities to raise awareness about the need for a new kind of election agenda. Earlier this year, he had hinted at forming a political party that would provide a fresh alternative to the people of Bihar.
“In Bihar, for the last 25 to 30 years, people have been forced to choose between the RJD and BJP. That cycle must end. The alternative should not come from any dynastic party but from individuals who genuinely want to create change,” Kishor said, outlining his vision for Jan Suraj.
He said, “If we want to create the world’s best education system in Bihar, we need ₹5 lakh crore, and then the world’s finest education system can be established.
And how will this ₹5 lakh crore be raised?
If the liquor ban is lifted, it has been decided that the tax revenue from liquor won’t go into the general budget. It won’t be spent on the security of politicians, or for roads, electricity, or water. Instead, this money will be solely used to improve Bihar’s education system.
Now do you understand why they want to lift the liquor ban?”
Prashant Kishor says, “Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years. People are asking when we will be forming the party. We all must thank God, today the Election Commission has officially accepted Jan Suraaj as Jan Suraaj Party…”
