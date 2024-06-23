Threat Calls, Messages To Insta Influencer Who Performed Yoga In The Golden Temple, Gujarat Police Gives Protection

An Instagram Influencer – Archana Makwana was targeted for performing Yoga at Sri Darbar Sahib also known as the Golden Temple- Amritsar. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a complaint on Saturday as it has sparked outrage among the Singh Community.

In addition, the SGPC has taken action against three’sewadars’ or employees for duty dereliction in the Darbar Sahib ‘Parikrama’ for permitting the woman to perform yoga exercises on the morning of June 21, which is International Day of Yoga. The ‘Parikrama’ is a marble walkway along which pilgrims can circumambulate, giving prayers and paying their respects.

According to SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, some individuals purposefully disrespect the holy site’s holiness. He stated that the woman’s actions had harmed Sikh feelings.

He reminded the’sangat’ that Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib is highly revered throughout the Sikh community, and pilgrims from all religions and countries come here to pay their respects.

The SGPC formed an inquiry committee to question the’sewadars’ about their failure to perform their duties. Pictures of Instagram influencer Archana Makwana doing yoga went viral.

Despite the controversy, she has offered a public apology, expressing regret.

Golden Temple General Manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera said “After verifying through the CCTV cameras, it was found that she performed yoga exercises at 7.04 a.m. after entering the premises at 6.57 a.m. She spent almost an hour in the ‘Parikrama’ but she had not paid a reverence during her stay.”

Informing that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is considered the ‘Mini Parliament’ of the religion.

