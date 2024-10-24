Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court Set To Hear The Case On THIS Date

Dr. KA Paul has taken the case to the Supreme Court, arguing for an expedited hearing on a petition directed against the Andhra Pradesh government.

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court Set To Hear The Case On THIS Date

In a recent development surrounding the Tirupati laddu controversy, Dr. KA Paul has taken the case to the Supreme Court, arguing for an expedited hearing on a petition directed against the Andhra Pradesh government, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other parties involved.

Urgency Cited Amid Public Distress

Dr. Paul emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “There is an emergency, and I request 5-7 minutes of the Court’s time tomorrow.” He voiced concerns about the confusion and distress experienced by approximately 100 crore Hindus, attributing the controversy to the actions of political leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Supreme Court’s Previous Rulings

In response to Dr. Paul’s plea, the Supreme Court reiterated that it had previously issued orders regarding the matter. The Court will take up the petition after the Diwali vacation, with the case officially scheduled for hearing on November 22, as indicated on the Supreme Court’s website.

Independent Investigation Ordered

Earlier in the proceedings, the Supreme Court had mandated the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the controversy, highlighting the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough investigation.

Filed under

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Supreme Court Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Tirupati Laddu Row
Advertisement

Also Read

Apple’s Tim Cook Learns A New iMessage Trick, Reveals Group Chat Name With College Friends

Apple’s Tim Cook Learns A New iMessage Trick, Reveals Group Chat Name With College Friends

Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

Maharashtra Elections: MVA Agrees On 255 Seats, But Final Allocation Faces Hurdles

Maharashtra Elections: MVA Agrees On 255 Seats, But Final Allocation Faces Hurdles

Will Agent Jude Be Key In Persuading Trent Transfer to Madrid ?

Will Agent Jude Be Key In Persuading Trent Transfer to Madrid ?

Who Are The PKK And Why Does Turkey Blame Them For The Ankara Attack?

Who Are The PKK And Why Does Turkey Blame Them For The Ankara Attack?

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox