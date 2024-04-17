Trinamool Congress Unveils Manifesto For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has recently unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Titled ‘Didir Shopoth (Didi’s pledges),’ the manifesto outlines the party’s vision for the nation and its commitment to addressing various socio-economic challenges.

#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC releases its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/GqslvtrJyf — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Repeal of CAA and NRC:

– TMC pledges to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and halt the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), aiming to safeguard the rights and interests of all citizens.

Welfare Schemes:

– The party promises a slew of welfare schemes aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring socio-economic security for all citizens.

– These include provisions for guaranteed employment, universal housing, and enhanced benefits for farmers, students, and senior citizens.

Key Promises in TMC’s Manifesto:

1. Guaranteed Employment and Minimum Wage:

– 100 days of guaranteed work will be provided to all job card holders, with a minimum wage of ₹400 per day for all workers, ensuring economic empowerment and livelihood security.

2. Universal Housing:

– Every poor family across the nation will be assured dignified housing, ensuring safe and secure homes for everyone, addressing the critical issue of homelessness and inadequate housing.

3. Free Ration and LPG Cylinders:

– Every ration card holder will receive 5 kg of free ration per month, delivered free of cost to their doorstep, ensuring food security and access to essential commodities.

– Additionally, every below-poverty-line (BPL) family will receive 10 LPG cylinders free of cost per year, promoting clean cooking fuel accessibility and environmental sustainability.

4. Enhanced Support for Farmers:

– As per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers will be legally guaranteed, set at a minimum of 50% higher than the average cost of production of all crops, ensuring fair remuneration and financial stability for agricultural communities.

5. Empowerment of Students:

– All graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years will be provided 1-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend, fostering skill development and employment opportunities.

– Student Credit Cards of up to ₹10 Lakh will be provided to students pursuing higher education, easing the financial burden of education and promoting academic excellence.

6. Social Security Measures:

– Current Old Age Pension for individuals aged 60 & above will be increased to ₹1,000 per month ( ₹12,000 annually), ensuring financial security and dignity for senior citizens.

– Health insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh will be provided in line with Swasthya Sathi, safeguarding citizens’ health and well-being.

7. Affordable Fuel and Price Stability:

The cost of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders will be capped to ensure affordability and mitigate the impact of fluctuating fuel prices.

– A ‘Price Stabilisation Fund’ will be established to manage fluctuations in prices, ensuring stability in essential commodities’ costs.

TMC’s manifesto reflects its commitment to inclusive governance and socio-economic empowerment. With its array of promises aimed at addressing the needs of various segments of society, the party seeks to garner support and propel the nation towards prosperity and progress.