Tripura: Drugs Material Worth Rs. 26 Crore And Illicit Liquor Worth Rs. 2.5 Crore Seized

Chief Electoral Officer Tripura Puneet Agarwal announced on Tuesday , April 16 that a total of 13 officials have been suspended, and materials and cash valued at Rs 26 crore were seized during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Agarwal disclosed that his office received 62 complaints regarding various malpractices prohibited under the Model Code of Conduct, with 59 of them already resolved.

As a result, 13 government officials have been suspended, with six from the education department, five from security forces, one from the health department, and one Gramin Rojgar Sevak placed on temporary suspension due to proven violations of the MCC and negligence of duty.

Regarding seizures made after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, Agarwal stated that unaccounted cash and contraband items valued at Rs 26 crore were seized, with Rs 23 crore of the seized materials being drugs and illicit liquor worth Rs 2.5 crore. The unaccounted cash amounted to nearly Rs 60 lakh, with most seizures conducted by the Police and Income Tax department.

With the elections drawing near, complaint redressal officers have been appointed for each of the sixty assembly segments, with their names and contacts widely shared through various media outlets. These officers are empowered to initiate investigations upon receiving complaints, supplementing existing complaint mechanisms such as the cVigil application, grievance service portal, and physical submission of written complaints.

Based on a secret tip of information, SDPO Amarpur along with OC Birganj, CAPF Coy Commander, and other officers and staff of the police station and CAPF, conducted anti drug raid at Thalchara. The team seized 23.43 grams of Heroin and arrested 02 persons . @Tripura_Police pic.twitter.com/1N3lAGXSrf — Gomati District Police (@gomati_police) April 16, 2024

Addressing the reduced violence in the present elections, Agarwal attributed it to preparations that began three months prior to the declaration of polls. State forces and sector officers were appointed to supervise vulnerability mapping, with intensive area dominance drives conducted in identified areas. Additionally, 100 companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the state, along with the state police force, to build confidence.

To prevent violence, Agarwal highlighted pre-emptive measures undertaken, including increased deployment of forces in areas with potential problems and efforts to maintain a safe distance between workers of different political parties during events in the same area.

Regarding voters living ahead of the fencing, Agarwal assured that around 1,500 voters in such areas will have free access to polling stations during the polling period. Tripura has two parliamentary seats, with the West Tripura parliamentary constituency scheduled for polling on April 19 and the East Tripura constituency on April 26.

