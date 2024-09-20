Union Health Minister JP Nadda Promises Investigation Into Tirupati Laddoo Controversy

The Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a full report on the Tirupati laddu issue and added the Centre would examine the matter and take suitable action.

Addressing a press briefing on the Modi government’s 100-day achievement, JP Nadda, when asked about adulteration in Thirupati Prasadam, said, “I have spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now, I have asked for the report and we will examine it.”

“Once we get the report, it will be examined and suitable action will be taken,” Nadda added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous government, triggering a massive political row with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a lab report to back the claim.

Reacting to the Tirupati laddu issue, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) is “politicising religious matters.”

“The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria has not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. TTD collects samples from the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. TDP is politicizing religious matters. We have rejected the products in our regime 18 times,” Reddy said.

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets–‘Tirupati Prasadam’ instead of ‘Ghee’ at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

In a post on X, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was shocked by the findings and added, “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.”

“Shame on YS Jagan and the YSR party government that couldn’t respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees,” he added.

