Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Addresses Flight Bomb Threats in Security Meeting

A disturbing surge in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines has prompted swift reactions from security agencies. Since October 14, nearly 100 flights have been threatened, leading to widespread concern across the aviation sector. On Sunday alone, approximately 30 flights within the Indian sector were impacted. As a result, both passengers and airport employees have faced significant disruptions as planes are moved to isolation bays for thorough security checks.

High-Level Meetings to Address the Situation

In response to this growing menace, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened an urgent meeting on Monday with senior aviation security officials. The gathering included Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director-General Zulfiquar Hasan and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director-General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti. The meeting was held at the North Block to discuss strategies to counter the ongoing threats.

According to a ministry official, the briefing mainly centered around the potential impact these threats could have on the country’s aviation security. “Both officers briefed the home secretary about the incidents of bomb threats and the steps being taken to check such incidents. The discussion mainly focused on the possible implications for aviation security and the measures being taken to address the situation,” the official stated.

Hoax Calls Leading to Widespread Panic

The hoax threats have caused considerable alarm, leading to multiple flight diversions, cancellations, and delays. Aviation authorities, intelligence agencies, and other stakeholders are conducting exhaustive security checks in response. The CISF, which oversees security at 68 airports across India, has heightened its alert levels.

A ministry official noted the scale of the response, saying, “The recent hoax calls have triggered panic and forced extensive security checks by aviation authorities, intelligence agencies, and other stakeholders associated with aviation security in the country.”

Arrest of a Teen Behind Some Threats

In a recent development, the Mumbai police arrested a 17-year-old boy for issuing threats to four flights, including three on international routes. The preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had personal motives, aiming to frame a friend over a financial dispute. Over a dozen First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged by the Mumbai police and their counterparts in Delhi in connection with the hoax threats.

The role of social media in the spread of these hoax threats has also come under scrutiny. A preliminary investigation revealed that most of the social media accounts responsible for issuing the fake threats were operated from outside India. “The accounts have been suspended. Cybersecurity agencies are also on alert and tracking social media accounts linked to these hoax threats,” an official stated.

Ministry Orders Comprehensive Investigation

In light of the seriousness of the situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed various agencies, including the Ministry of Civil Aviation, CISF, BCAS, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to submit a detailed report on the series of hoax calls.

The central intelligence agency is now closely monitoring the investigation. One official hinted at a possible conspiracy, stating, “The probe is being monitored by the central intelligence agency to find out if it was a conspiracy to damage the reputation of the Indian aviation sector.”

The BCAS, which is responsible for setting the standards for civil aviation security in India, has heightened its efforts in coordination with other agencies. The CISF, which handles security at major airports, remains vigilant in enforcing protocols to ensure the safety of both domestic and international flights.