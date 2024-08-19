Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren To NDA Family Amidst Speculations Over JMM Leader’s Next Move

Amid speculation about former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren’s next move, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday welcomed him to the “NDA family.”

Taking to X, Jitan Ram Manjhi described Soren as a “tiger” and affirmed, “Champai da, you were a tiger, you are a tiger, and you will remain a tiger. Welcome to the NDA family. Johar Tiger.”

चंपाई दा आप टाईगर थें,टाईगर हैं और टाईगर ही रहेंगें।

NDA परिवार में आपका स्वागत है।

जोहार टाईगर…@ChampaiSoren — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) August 18, 2024

Earlier on X, Soren recounted his political journey, from advocating for workers and participating in the Jharkhand movement to striving for the rights of tribals, the poor, laborers, students, and backward classes. He emphasized his dedication to public service throughout his tenure as Chief Minister from January 31 until his resignation on July 3.

Notably, Soren had expressed feeling “insulted” during his tenure, highlighting several instances of humiliation, including the sudden cancellation of his programs and the lack of communication about legislative meetings. He felt that his self-respect was severely compromised and struggled with the situation.

In the concluding tweet, he stated that he is keeping “all options open” until the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. He cited various instances where he was prevented from calling legislative party meetings and was abruptly asked to resign, which led him to seek an alternative path.

Meanwhile, on July 3, Champai Soren, who had been sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2 of this year, resigned from his position. The following day, on July 4, Hemant Soren, the executive president of JMM, assumed office as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

जोहार साथियों, आज समाचार देखने के बाद, आप सभी के मन में कई सवाल उमड़ रहे होंगे। आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ, जिसने कोल्हान के एक छोटे से गांव में रहने वाले एक गरीब किसान के बेटे को इस मोड़ पर लाकर खड़ा कर दिया। अपने सार्वजनिक जीवन की शुरुआत में औद्योगिक घरानों के खिलाफ मजदूरों की आवाज… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) August 18, 2024

