UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Resigns; Departure Five Years Ahead of Schedule

Manoj Soni, Chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned from his position, five years before his tenure was set to expire in 2029. Sources close to Soni disclosed that his resignation is attributed to “personal reasons.”

Soni joined the UPSC as a member in 2017 and ascended to the role of Chairperson on May 16, 2023. Insiders revealed that he submitted his resignation to the President of India approximately a month ago. However, the acceptance of his resignation and the timeline for his formal relief from duties remain uncertain.

Sources emphasized that Soni’s decision to step down is unrelated to the recent controversy involving UPSC candidates accused of submitting fraudulent certificates to secure employment. The UPSC has been under scrutiny following allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly forged identity papers to enter civil services. This incident has sparked widespread discussions on social media about the prevalence of document falsification to obtain reserved benefits.

According to The Hindu, Soni intends to devote more time to Anoopam Mission, an organization linked with the Swaminarayan Sect in Gujarat. Since receiving initiation (diksha) in 2020, Soni has been committed as a monk, or nishkam karmayogi (selfless worker), within the Mission.

Manoj Soni is well-known for his close association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appointed him as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of MS University in Vadodara in 2005. Before his tenure at the UPSC, Soni served three terms as Vice-Chancellor at two universities in Gujarat, including two terms at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), which specializes in distance education.

With Soni’s resignation, the UPSC, a constitutional body established under Articles 315-323 of the Indian Constitution, is now operating with seven members alongside the Chairperson. The commission plays a vital role in conducting various examinations on behalf of the Union government, including the prestigious civil services examinations, and recommending candidates for high-profile positions in the IAS, IFS, IPS, and Central Services.