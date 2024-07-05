Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Noida's Logix Mall, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Logix Mall in Noida Sector-32, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, July 5, as revealed by the officials. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Visuals surfaced on the Internet showed people coming out of the building moments after the fire broke out. According to reports, the fire first started inside the mall’s clothes showroom.

The fire department sent personnel to the scene as soon as they received the alarm. To guarantee the safety of everyone in attendance, the entire mall was evacuated as a precaution. Investigations are being conducted to find out what caused the tragedy, although the precise origin of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Show Full Article