Violent Protests In Maharashtra’s Badlapur After Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Two Minors

In Maharashtra’s Thane district, a serious incident at an English medium school has sparked widespread outrage and protests. On August 16, two four-year-old girls were reportedly sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male cleaning staff member inside the girls’ toilet at their school. The accused has been arrested following the filing of a police complaint.

Angry Badlapur residents doing rail roko after sweeper molests 4yr old girls in school Maha Police are controlling situation admirably They have arrested accused,

charged him under POCSO & BNS People are fed up with M!Lords

“Every sinner has a future”pic.twitter.com/dWBWSQaehi — PallaviCT (@pallavict) August 20, 2024

Hundreds of frustrated parents and local residents blocked the tracks at Badlapur railway station around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, protesting against the alleged sexual assault, causing a major disruption in train services. In the chaos, protesters were seen pelting stones at police officers and running across the railway tracks. #Badlapur Violent clashes between police and protesters in Badlapur, #Thane, #Maharashtra as #protesters demand strict action against the accused who #sexually abused two 4-year-old girls in a school toilet. The accused has been identified as #AkshayShinde #badlapur #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/PUp77H5CCk — Vinay Kulkarni (@Vinaykulkarni91) August 20, 2024

The school’s response has intensified the anger of parents and the community. Although the school administration has taken some action by suspending the principal and dismissing the class teacher and nanny involved, parents are still deeply dissatisfied. They feel the school has not adequately addressed their concerns and is missing an official apology or assurance regarding their children’s safety.

Police investigations into the case have revealed several security lapses at the school. There were no female attendants present in the girls’ toilets, which is a basic safety requirement, and many of the school’s CCTV cameras were found to be non-functional.

In response to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case. He has also directed the Thane Police Commissioner to submit a proposal for a fast-track court to expedite the legal process. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emphasized the seriousness of the matter, stating that the SIT will ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that justice is served promptly.

Opposition leaders have expressed their concerns as well. Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, criticized the breakdown in law and order, urging that the case be tried quickly and the accused be given severe punishment. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also called for swift justice, referencing the Nirbhaya case in Delhi and stressing the need for timely action without political interference.

The incident has put a spotlight on the need for stringent safety measures in schools and the urgent need for accountability and justice for the victims.

