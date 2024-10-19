War of Words: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses Governor Ravi To ‘Disrespect’ Dravidian Identity

The controversy unfolded during a Hindi Month valedictory event presided over by Governor Ravi, where the Tamil anthem was performed. A line from the anthem that mentions "Dravida," a term tied closely to the region's cultural and political identity, was skipped by the singers.

Its a war of words again between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. This time it is over the omission of a line from the state’s anthem during an event. It has hightened tensions between the two, particularly regarding the delicate balance of cultural and linguistic identity in Tamil Nadu.

The controversy unfolded during a Hindi Month valedictory event presided over by Governor Ravi, where the Tamil anthem was performed. A line from the anthem that mentions “Dravida,” a term tied closely to the region’s cultural and political identity, was skipped by the singers. The missing line, “Thekkanamum adhil sirantha Dravida nal thiru naadum,” triggered an outcry from CM Stalin, who questioned the governor’s silence at the time and hinted that the omission might not have been accidental.

Stalin took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, accusing Ravi of consistently disrespecting Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian identity. “When this is your history, how will Tamils believe this omission was inadvertent?” Stalin asked, recalling previous instances where he felt Ravi had dismissed the “Dravidian model.”

Doordarshan Tamil’s Apology

In response to the backlash, Doordarshan Tamil, which organized the event, apologized for the mistake, attributing it to a distraction by the singers. They emphasized that there was no intention to disrespect the Tamil language or its anthem. However, Stalin remained unconvinced, accusing the governor of insulting Tamil Nadu’s unity and questioning his fitness to hold office.

A War of Words

The omission of the line quickly became the latest flashpoint in an ongoing clash between the state’s Dravidian political ideology and perceived efforts to impose Hindi. Stalin has repeatedly criticized the governor for “vilifying the Dravidian race” and attempting to spread the influence of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu.

Ravi, in turn, responded by accusing the Chief Minister of making a “racist” remark. He pointed out his respect for Tamil culture, noting his frequent recitations of the Tamil anthem at public events. Ravi also emphasized that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has actively promoted Tamil heritage globally, citing instances where Tamil was spoken at international forums like the United Nations.

Debate on Language

The language debate is deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu’s history with its Dravidian political movements historically opposing the imposition of Hindi. MK Stalin highlighted this in his previous letters to PM Modi, emphasizing that Hindi and English are only for official purposes under the Indian Constitution, and no language holds the status of a “national language.”

Stalin’s frustration has grown as Hindi Month celebrations took place alongside significant Tamil events, including the Golden Jubilee of Doordarshan Chennai, which has operated since 1975. He believes such celebrations undermine Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural pride.

Stalin’s demand for the governor’s resignation remains, as he calls for Ravi to distance himself from “divisive forces” and uphold constitutional norms. Meanwhile, the governor continues to defend his actions and respect for Tamil culture, leaving the issue far from resolved.

