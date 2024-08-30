Vadodara is facing a unique crisis as the Vishwamitri River floods, causing a surge of crocodiles to invade residential areas. The floodwaters, which have submerged much of the city, have not only disrupted daily life but also driven hundreds of crocodiles into urban spaces, causing widespread alarm.

Flood-Induced Crocodile Invasion

Vadodara, grappling with unprecedented flooding, is experiencing an unusual problem: crocodiles in residential neighbourhoods. The Vishwamitri River, which spans 17 kilometres through the city, is home to mugger crocodiles. Recent severe flooding has pushed these reptiles into populated areas.

Reports and videos show crocodiles up to 15 feet long on city streets, in parks, and even on rooftops. An 11-foot mugger crocodile was recently rescued from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda after being displaced by the floods. Another video depicts a large crocodile near the riverfront and one perched on a house roof in the submerged Akota Stadium area.

“Vadodara is facing dual threats: floods and crocodile sightings. As the Vishwamitri River overflows, crocodiles are venturing into various residential areas,” noted an X user. In the past five days, officials have rescued 10 crocodiles, with two already released and the rest awaiting return once water levels decrease.

The Flood’s Impact on Crocodile Movement

The Vishwamitri River breached the 25-foot danger mark early this week, leading to the evacuation of over 3,000 residents from low-lying areas. The river level has since risen to over 34 feet with no immediate signs of receding. Crocodile sightings have been a recurring issue during monsoon seasons, but the scale of the current invasion is unprecedented.

Crocodiles typically migrate from the Vishwamitri River into urban areas during the monsoon, driven by rising water levels. “While we conduct year-round rescues of crocodiles near the riverbanks, their numbers significantly increase during the monsoon,” said Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput.

Growing Crocodile Population in Vishwamitri River

The Vishwamitri River, positioned between Gujarat’s larger rivers, Mahi and Narmada, supports a growing crocodile population. According to Kartik Maharaj, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Vadodara, crocodiles from the Narmada River navigate through irrigation canals and settle in various ponds, including the Vishwamitri River.

The crocodile population in the Vishwamitri River has surged from 250 in 2015 to 1,000 in the latest census of 2021. This increase is attributed to the absence of natural predators and the river’s abundant food sources.

A study published in the International Journal of Scientific Research in Biological Sciences highlights that crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River have developed strong antimicrobial capabilities, allowing them to thrive in the river’s polluted environment.

Vadodara’s challenge is twofold: managing the impact of severe flooding and addressing the risks posed by the influx of crocodiles into residential areas.