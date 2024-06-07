Watch: Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Bollywood's Silence Over Slap Incident, Deletes Post Later

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her frustration with Bollywood for not addressing her airport slap incident, only to later delete her post. On June 6, Ranaut was allegedly slapped by CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur during a security check at Chandigarh airport while she was heading to New Delhi.

In her now-deleted Instagram story, Ranaut wrote: ” “Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage… then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me (sic).”

A day after the incident, the Queen actress criticized Bollywood’s stoic silence in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts. She referred to the industry as the “All Eyes on Rafah Gang” and expressed her disappointment at their lack of support.

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF security staff

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor and BJP’s MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, alleged that a CISF security official at Chandigarh Airport slapped her while she was traveling to Delhi.

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

The incident occurred when Ranaut was proceeding to the boarding area after completing her security check. She alleged that the CISF officer argued with her and then slapped her at the frisking area. Sources suggest that the altercation might have been provoked by Ranaut’s past controversial remarks about women in Punjab during the farmers’ agitation.

According to sources, Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement about women in Punjab during the farmers’ agitation is believed to be the provocation behind the alleged slapping incident by a CISF security official at Chandigarh Airport.

Following the incident, constable Kulwinder Kaur was suspended immediately, and an FIR was filed against her. CISF officials have also established a probe panel to investigate the allegations made by Ranaut.

Later that evening, Ranaut posted a video message on social media, stating, “I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The slapping incident at Chandigarh Airport occurred during the security check. When I completed the security check and was waiting to pass the woman security officer, she came towards me, hit me, and started abusing me. When I asked why she did it, she said she supports the farmers. I am safe, but my concern is how to handle this shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab.”

Who is Kulwinder Kaur?

Kulwinder Kaur, CISF constable stationed at Chandigarh Airport allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actor and BJP’s MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, on Thursday.

The provocation behind the alleged slapping is believed to be Kangana’s controversial remarks about Punjabi women involved in the farmers’ protest. In a video reportedly showing the constable after the incident, she can be heard saying her mother was also among the protesters.

In a viral video, Kulwinder Kaur responded to Kangana Ranaut’s claim that women in the farmers’ protest were paid ₹100 each to sit at the Delhi borders by saying, “My mother was there.”

Kangana Kehti hai aurate 100-100₹ mein baithi thi aurate farmer protest mein, yeh baithegi wahan pe? Meri maa baithi thi jab isne bayan diya tha. – Kulwinder kaur on why she slapped Kangana pic.twitter.com/S21BFZIdLW — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) June 6, 2024

“Kangana said women were participating in the farmers’ protest for ₹100 each. Would she sit there for that? My mother was protesting there when she made that comment,” Kaur stated.

The constable, Kulwinder Kaur, has been immediately suspended. The 35-year-old, originally from Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab, has been posted at Chandigarh Airport for the past two years. Her husband is also a CISF personnel, and her brother, Sher Singh, is a farmer leader and the organization secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Kaur has two children.

She has been detained, and the CISF has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Ranaut claimed that while she was waiting to pass the CISF officer, the officer approached her and slapped her in the face.

Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by defeating Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh with a margin of 74,755 votes, emphasized the need to address the increasing extremism in Punjab. Her remarks and the subsequent reaction from Bollywood have sparked a significant debate on social media about the industry’s silence and the broader implications of the incident.

