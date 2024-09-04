Weather Today: Gujarat Braces for More Rain as Cyclonic Circulation Lingers Over Saurashtra

Gujarat is preparing for further heavy rainfall as a cyclonic circulation continues to hover over the Saurashtra region.

Gujarat is preparing for further heavy rainfall as a cyclonic circulation continues to hover over the Saurashtra region. The state has already experienced significant downpours and flooding in the past week, prompting widespread rescue and relief efforts.

Weather Forecast: What to Expect

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued updated weather forecasts for various regions across India. The department has predicted the formation of a new low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday. This development is expected to influence weather patterns across the country, leading to varying degrees of rainfall.

For the coming week, the IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across several regions, including Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and eastern Rajasthan. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and coastal Karnataka are expected to experience intense rainfall through September 7. On Wednesday, heavy rains are anticipated in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar.

Orange Alert Issued for Gujarat

In Gujarat, the situation remains critical as heavy rain continues to affect various parts of the state. The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts, signaling a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The districts under this alert include Banaskantha, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad.

A yellow alert is in place for additional districts such as Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, as well as Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, and Botad in Saurashtra and Kutch. The alerts indicate varying levels of rain severity and potential disruptions.

Flood Impact and Relief Efforts

Conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, there has been a slight reprieve from the relentless rains. On Tuesday, the states did not experience significant rainfall, and floodwaters have begun to recede. The heavy rains over the past weeks had devastating effects, leading to the deaths of 33 people—16 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh. The flooding also caused substantial damage to infrastructure, including roads and rail tracks, and submerged vast areas of crops.

In response to the crisis, the state governments have intensified relief operations. Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and K. Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana have been actively involved in visiting affected areas to oversee and expedite relief measures.

