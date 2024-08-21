Thursday, August 22, 2024

What Happened In The 1992 Ajmer Sex Scandal? Over 100 School, College Girls Raped For Months

A special court in Rajasthan sentenced six people to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 1992 Ajmer sex scandal on August 20, 2024. Justice is served after 32 years.

 

What Happened in Ajmer in the Early 1990s?

 

Ajmer in the 1990s was a horrifying era for young girls.  The time was hearless for girls as over 100 girls were targeted by a group, befriended them, captured pictured and used them to blackmail to visit them again. Once there, the girls were sexually assaulted.

The perpetrators, who were later convicted, used these tactics to force the girls into the situation. Some of the victims were also coerced into bringing their friends, who were similarly abused.

This scandal, also known as the ‘Ajmer 92’ case, was prominently covered by the Hindi newspaper *Dainik Navjyoti*. It involved a series of blackmail and rapes that occurred in Ajmer in 1992. Members of the influential Khadim family, including Farooq and Nafis Chishti, led a group of young men accused of these crimes.

They used a farmhouse to gang-rape and blackmail young women, taking compromising photos of them to silence them.

Reports indicate that local authorities were aware of these criminal activities for up to a year before any legal action was taken. Farooq Chishti, a key figure in the scandal, befriended a girl from Sophia Senior Secondary School in Ajmer, took obscene photos of her, and used these images to coerce her into introducing him to other girls. According to *Dainik Navjyoti*, over 250 victims, aged 11 to 20, were affected.

The scandal became public when the obscene photos were leaked, leading to police action. In September 1992, 18 individuals were charged, with the first eight receiving life sentences. However, four of them were later acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2001. In 2007, Farooq Chishti was convicted by a fast-track court, but the High Court released him in 2013 after he had served his time.

A film titled Ajmer 92, directed by Pushpendra Singh, was released last year.

It depicts the horrific gang-rape case involving powerful men who blackmailed and exploited young girls in Rajasthan. The movie is based on true events reported by Dainik Navjyoti.

