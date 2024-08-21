What Happened In The 1992 Ajmer Sex Scandal? Over 100 School, College Girls Raped For Months

The perpetrators, who were later convicted, used these tactics to force the girls into the situation. Some of the victims were also coerced into bringing their friends, who were similarly abused.

1992 Ajmer rape case: 100s of girls blackmailed & raped Many accused were from families of Khadims, who serve at dargah and claim to be descendents of the original followers of Sufi saint. Now after 31 years, Court convicted 6 accused- Nafees, Naseem, Salim, Iqbal, Sohail, Syed

This scandal, also known as the ‘Ajmer 92’ case, was prominently covered by the Hindi newspaper *Dainik Navjyoti*. It involved a series of blackmail and rapes that occurred in Ajmer in 1992. Members of the influential Khadim family, including Farooq and Nafis Chishti, led a group of young men accused of these crimes.

They used a farmhouse to gang-rape and blackmail young women, taking compromising photos of them to silence them.