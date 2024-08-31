Who Is Jagdish Tytler? Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Congress Leader In 1984 Anti-Sikh Violence Case

A Delhi court has directed the framing of charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler nearly 40 years after the events during the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

A Delhi court has directed the framing of charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler nearly 40 years after the tragic events at Pul Bangash Gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. This decision follows a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing Tytler of inciting and provoking the mob responsible for the violence.

Charges Filed Against Tytler

The CBI’s charge sheet, filed in May, accuses Tytler of “inciting, instigating and provoking the mob” that gathered near Pul Bangash Gurdwara on November 1, 1984. The charges against Tytler include sections 302 (murder) read with 109 (abetment), 147 (rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Background of the 1984 Violence

The 1984 anti-Sikh violence erupted in the wake of Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Operation Blue Star, conducted in June 1984, aimed to neutralize militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was holed up in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. While the operation achieved its military objectives, it severely damaged the Sikh community’s holiest shrine and resulted in numerous civilian casualties.

Nanavati Commission Report and Tytler’s Alleged Involvement

In 2000, the Indian government, under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, appointed a commission led by former Supreme Court judge Justice G.T. Nanavati to investigate the 1984 violence. The Nanavati Commission’s report, published in 2005, detailed the events of November 1, 1984, at Pul Bangash Gurdwara. It reported that a mob of 3,000 to 4,000 people attacked the gurdwara, setting it on fire with petrol bombs and kerosene, resulting in the deaths of three Sikh men.

The report stated that “the mob was led by Shri Jagdish Tytler, Congress (I) MP” and concluded that there was credible evidence suggesting Tytler’s probable involvement in organizing the attacks on Sikhs. Following the publication of the report, Tytler resigned from his position in the Union cabinet.

Tytler’s Denial and CBI Investigation

Tytler has consistently denied any involvement in the Pul Bangash violence, asserting that he was at Indira Gandhi’s residence on the day of the incident. Despite his denial, the CBI registered a case against him on November 22, 2005, following the Nanavati Commission’s findings.

In February 2015, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) established a Special Investigation Team to re-investigate Tytler’s role and other related cases from the 1984 violence. The subsequent investigation included collecting Tytler’s voice sample to corroborate the gathered evidence. In May of the previous year, the CBI filed its charge sheet against Tytler.

