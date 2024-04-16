Who Is Winning 2024 Lok Sabha Election? NewsX Poll Of Polls

Just a few days ahead of the election, NewsX Poll of Polls brings an exclusive and unparalleled telecast for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. NewsX Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati meticulously analyzes and dissects every prediction put forth by various agencies. After a month of extensive research, traversing the length and breadth of India, here is the analysis.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets his sights on a third term, with his ambitious target of crossing the 400-seat mark, the Congress, along with its I.N.D.I alliance partners, harbors hopes of staging a significant comeback.

Here is the data:

Taking a researched referrence from different poll agencies startng from D-Dynamics which is , the NDA ( National Democratc Alliance) claims to fetch 383 seats and the I.N.D.I.A bloc fetches 109 seats with others fetching 51. Then the ETG that claims that NDA will fetch 384 seats followed by the grand alliance I.N.D.I.A to fetch 118 seats and others with 41.

CNX in the month of April, claims NDA to fetch 399 followed by I.N.D.I.A with 118 and others 31. CNX in the month of March , claimed NDA to fetch 378 followed by I.N.D.I.A with 98 seats and others 67. Poll agency C-Voter also claims to stand NDA with highest number of seats counting 366 followed by I.N.D.I.A bloc with 156 seats and others left with 21.

Matrize on the other hand stands to claim NDA fetching 377 seats with I.N.D.I.A bloc landing in 93 and others with 73 seats. Lastly, Polstrat claims NDA to have 376, I.N.D.I.A with 109 seats and others with 34.

Hence, the poll of poll stats clearly claims to stand in the support of BJP as the total NDA poll of polls lands in the count of 380 nearing to the party’s slogan “400 paar”.