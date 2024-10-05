Who’s Winning In Haryana? NewsX Expert-O-Meter, Experts Decode Haryana’s Fate

senior journalist Himanshu Bhatt shared his predictions for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Bhatt forecasts that the Indian National Congress (INC) will secure between 35 to 40 seats.

Haryana is witnessing Assembly election 2024 and according to the data by the Election Commission of India Yamunanagar is leading the voter turnout with 56.79%, followed by Mewat at 56.59%, Palwal at 56.02%, and Jind at 53.94%. On the other hand, Gurugram recorded the lowest voter participation with 38.61%.

Other districts with notable voter turnout include Mahendragarh at 52.67%, Fatehabad at 52.46%, Kurukshetra at 52.13%, Hisar at 51.25%, Rohtak at 50.62%, Bhiwani at 50.31%, Rewari at 50.22%, and Kaithal at 50.58%.

In an exclusive discussion with NewsX, senior journalist Himanshu Bhatt shared his predictions for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Bhatt forecasts that the Indian National Congress (INC) will secure between 35 to 40 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win around 35 seats. Other candidates, including independents, are predicted to claim between 8 to 10 seats.

Bhatt also commented on several high-profile candidates in the Haryana elections:

– Nayab Singh Saini is predicted to win.

– Bhupinder Singh Hooda is expected to emerge victorious.

– Dushyant Chautala is seen as doubtful.

– Vinesh Phogat is not expected to win.

– Anil Vij is predicted to secure his seat.

Bhatt believes that, if forced to choose one party likely to form the government, it would be the BJP, possibly with the support of independents. He also mentioned that Vinesh Phogat’s chances are slim, as the Congress has historically struggled to win in her constituency. Congress may view her candidacy as a bonus, but a victory in that area is seen as unlikely.

Political Commentator Sumit Peer’s Prediction for Haryana Elections

According to political commentator Sumit Peer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure around 42-45 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, while the Congress is predicted to win between 30-35 seats. He believes that the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and independent candidates will play a crucial role in determining the formation of the next government. Peer suggests that although Congress may perform better than in the last elections, they are unlikely to reach the 50-seat mark.

When asked about the possibility of BJP forming an alliance with JJP, Peer remarked, “I think that was always part of the bigger plan. Why else would JJP leave six months before the elections, citing a trivial reason like the 5000-rupee pension issue? No one exits politics over such a small matter.”

Peer also criticized the Congress for its lackluster performance during its rule in Haryana. “Look at Congress’ track record in delivering on its promises. They ruled Haryana for so many years, but what did they achieve? We all know what Bhupinder Singh Hooda is known for.”

He further commented on the key issues raised by Congress, including the Agniveer scheme, the wrestlers’ protest, and the treatment of farmers during the farmers’ protest. However, he expressed doubts about whether these issues have resonated with the people of Haryana.

“Regarding the Agniveer scheme, there’s been a revamp, and that issue doesn’t hold much weight anymore,” Peer noted.

He also pointed out that while wrestling is significant, it doesn’t define all of Haryana’s politics. “Wrestling does not have an impact on the entire Jat community in Haryana. For instance, when Olympian Manu Bhaker achieved success, did Hooda pick her up from the airport? No. Even Neeraj Chopra, another athlete from Haryana, didn’t receive the same level of attention. But, when you’re a Jat wrestler like Vinesh Phogat, you become politically important.”

Finally, addressing the farmers’ protest, Peer downplayed its relevance to the election. “The farmers’ protest is a thing of the past, and not every farmer in Haryana participated. It was mainly a section of farmers with a particular ideology, not the entire farming community.”

In Peer’s analysis, while Congress may see some gains, the BJP is still poised to emerge as a key player in the upcoming elections, with JJP and independent candidates potentially influencing the final outcome.