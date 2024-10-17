Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Women In Delhi Shot Dead, Four Detained

A woman was shot at during an argument between her relatives at her house in Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday, police said.

Women In Delhi Shot Dead, Four Detained

A woman was shot at during an argument between her relatives at her house in Delhi’s Seelampur area on Thursday, police said.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.
According to officials, the victim identified as Sadiya, a resident of Saheed Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is married to Zeeshan Resident of Loha Market, Welcome Delhi.
She had some disputes with Zeeshan and his family members. On Thursday, Sadia called her four brothers namely Tafseer, Shahzad, Gulrej and Muntahir to her in-laws’ house at Seelampur.
Officials said that when her brothers reached there, a quarrel between the family members of Sadia and her matrimonial family members broke out.
“During that fight a bullet was fired by Muntahir and that was hit to Saadma wife of javed. Saadma received one entry wound on her stomach and she is under treatment at GTB Hospital,” they said.
“All the four accused Persons have been caught at the spot,” they added.
Further inquiry is being conducted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

