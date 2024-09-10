She quotes the video saying, "Your ignorance towards the people of Manipur is the most pathetic one to see so far. You consider Manipur as a part of other nation but not as a part of India."

In a heartfelt video message that has captured widespread attention, 12-year-old Licypriya Kangujam, who is a special envoy of Timor Leste is also an Indian Climate Activist, has addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The young activist, known for her passionate advocacy on environmental and humanitarian issues, used her platform to highlight the urgent situation in her home state.

In her video, Kangujam appealed directly to the Prime Minister, urging him to take immediate action to address the violence and unrest that has plagued Manipur. With a mixture of concern and hope, she expressed her distress over the impact of the conflict on the lives of ordinary people, including children and families who are caught in the crossfire.

She quotes the video saying, “Your ignorance towards the people of Manipur is the most pathetic one to see so far. You consider Manipur as a part of other nation but not as a part of India. This attitude of the Central Government feels Manipuri people to end the colonial era of Manipur from India.”

My message to the People of Manipur & PM @narendramodi. [English- Hindi – Manipuri mix version]

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, People are dying in Manipur with rockets, missiles and drones strikes daily and you are busy in foreign tours, playing dhol and election campaign.

“Dear Mr Modi, You’re the most disgusting leader in history who failed to protect your own person, who can’t bring peace in the yearlong conflict of Manipur but who tries to bring peace in Ukraine. You take Ukraine War more seriously than the war in your own state of India for last 16 months in Manipur.”

“Dear Prime Minister Modi,” Kangujam began, “I am very worried about what is happening in Manipur. The people in my state are suffering, and many are living in fear. Please do something to help us. We need peace and security so that everyone can live without fear.”

Her video message comes at a time when Manipur has been facing severe turmoil, with reports of clashes, displacement, and humanitarian crises. Kangujam’s plea underscores the urgent need for government intervention to restore peace and provide relief to those affected by the violence.

The young activist, who has previously gained recognition for her environmental campaigns and advocacy, has now brought her focus to the humanitarian issues in her state. Her direct appeal to the Prime Minister highlights the growing concern among citizens of all ages regarding the situation in Manipur.

As her message spreads, it has garnered support from various quarters, including social media users and activists who are rallying behind her call for action. Kangujam’s video serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that voices of all ages can have in raising awareness and urging those in power to address critical issues.

The Prime Minister’s response to Kangujam’s message remains to be seen, but the video has certainly added a poignant voice to the ongoing discourse about the situation in Manipur.