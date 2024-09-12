‘I Am Here To Find Solution For Kashmir Issue’: Engineer Rashid After Released On Bail, Who Is He?

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, is a Kashmiri politician serving as a Member of Parliament for the Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, India.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, is a Kashmiri politician serving as a Member of Parliament for the Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, India. In the latest development, he is granted bail and is released from Tihar Jail as he was arrested due to his support for Kashmiri separatism.

Amid the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid says, “…For me the issue is not Assembly elections but to find a solution to Kashmir issue is most important…Awami Itihad Party (AIP) will get a complete mandate.”

#WATCH | Baramulla J&K | On upcoming J&K Assembly elections, Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid says, “…For me the issue is not Assembly elections but to find a solution to Kashmir issue is most important…Awami Itihad Party (AIP) will get a complete mandate.” pic.twitter.com/GTgLHVpkOB — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

Why is Rashid Released?

Rashid’s release from jail was argued by his lawyer on the grounds that his presence was essential for fulfilling his duties as an elected parliamentarian, especially with the upcoming Assembly elections on the horizon.

Also Read: Hindus To Stop Puja, Loud Speakers 5 Minutes Ahead Azan, Namaz: Bangladesh Notice Amid Upcoming Durga Puja

Who Is Engineer Rashid?