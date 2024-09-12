‘I Am Here To Find Solution For Kashmir Issue’: Engineer Rashid After Released On Bail, Who Is He?

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, is a Kashmiri politician serving as a Member of Parliament for the Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, India. In the latest development, he is granted bail and is released from Tihar Jail as he was arrested due to his support for Kashmiri separatism.
Amid the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid says, “…For me the issue is not Assembly elections but to find a solution to Kashmir issue is most important…Awami Itihad Party (AIP) will get a complete mandate.”
#WATCH | Baramulla J&K | On upcoming J&K Assembly elections, Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid says, “…For me the issue is not Assembly elections but to find a solution to Kashmir issue is most important…Awami Itihad Party (AIP) will get a complete mandate.” pic.twitter.com/GTgLHVpkOB
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024
Why is Rashid Released?
Rashid’s release from jail was argued by his lawyer on the grounds that his presence was essential for fulfilling his duties as an elected parliamentarian, especially with the upcoming Assembly elections on the horizon.
Also Read: Hindus To Stop Puja, Loud Speakers 5 Minutes Ahead Azan, Namaz: Bangladesh Notice Amid Upcoming Durga Puja
Who Is Engineer Rashid?
Rashid, the leader of the Awami Ittehad Party, was first arrested in 2005 by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Srinagar on allegations of supporting militants. He spent over three months in detention under charges of anti-national activities, but was eventually released when the Srinagar Chief Judicial Magistrate dropped all charges on humanitarian grounds.
In August 2019, Rashid was detained once again under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Despite being in custody, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla constituency and won against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with a margin of 204,000 votes.
Assembly Contendent Mehbooba Mufti says, “The people of South Kashmir have understood what the PDP has done for them… The biggest difficulties of POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) and task forces were in South Kashmir… We freed the people from all of that… The people understand that only the PDP can protect them from the atrocities by the BJP regarding our land and jobs…”
#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: On J&K assembly elections, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, “The people of South Kashmir have understood what the PDP has done for them… The biggest difficulties of POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) and task forces were in South Kashmir… We freed the… pic.twitter.com/v2aIzm3CUe
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024