Fire Engulfs California Battery Plant, Evacuations Ordered As Toxic Smoke Billows

A massive fire at the Moss Landing battery plant in California has led to the evacuation of 1,700 people and the closure of a major highway. Officials are monitoring toxic smoke from the blaze, which is fueled by lithium-ion batteries, and are working to ensure public safety.

A huge fire has broken out at one of the world’s largest battery storage plants in Moss Landing, California. The inferno has spewed toxic smoke into the air, forcing more than 1,700 people to evacuate and a major highway shut down.

Officials are keeping a close eye on the situation as the fire rages through the facility, sparking public safety and environmental concerns.

Fire Breaks Out At Moss Landing Battery Plant

Fire broke out at Moss Landing Power Plant, which serves as an essential storage location for electricity produced through renewable energy methods like solar energy. It is located 77 miles south of San Francisco. The company which owns it, Vistra Corp, is located in Texas.

The place accommodates hundreds of thousands of lithium-ion batteries; these batteries can store much more energy, and when caught in fire, there is much of a threat due to this hazard.

As of this early Friday, the fire crews did not succeed in fighting the flames directly. Rather, they were waiting for the fire to burn out by itself. This is a strategy often used when dealing with massive battery fires that are difficult to extinguish.

Though the fire has not spread outside the building, local authorities have still taken precautions that include the presence of fire crews and emergency responders on standby near the scene to watch for any closer developments.

The fire has evacuated 1,700 people who live near the Moss Landing Power Plant. The toxic smoke emitted from the facility has raised serious health concerns for residents living nearby. A major highway was closed to traffic to avoid exposure to the hazardous fumes. Local officials have established temporary evacuation centers, but many residents have chosen to stay with family and friends or make other arrangements.

As of Thursday evening, Nicholas Pasculli, a representative from Monterey County, said several dozen remained in the evacuation center. Others left the center after receiving alternative arrangements elsewhere or just stayed to hear further announcements for their safe departure through the open announcement channels.

Potential Risks Of Lithium-Ion Batteries

An array of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage exists in the Moss Landing Power Plant. These batteries support renewable energy infrastructure by storing electricity generated by solar panels. But when these batteries catch fire, they can create explosive chemical reactions that make it very hard to control the blazes.

The facility was not the first time Vistra experienced a fire. Fires at the facility, in 2021 and 2022, were attributed to a malfunctioning fire sprinkler system, leading to overheating of some of the battery units. Though it is not confirmed what may have caused the recent fire, a repeat of these issues is cause for concern, especially considering safety measures in a facility as big as this for energy storage.

The authorities responded and are now investigating the incident. County Supervisor Monterey Glenn Church termed the fire a “disaster.” He eased the public’s minds however, insisting that the fire had already been restricted within the facility’s concrete building. According to him, no matter how huge the fire was, he did not think it would go out of the batteries housing structure.

Vistra Corp, in a statement, expressed thanks to local emergency responders for the support given during the situation, and also noted that all site personnel were evacuated when the fire started. The firm also promised that an investigation regarding the cause of the fire will be initiated as soon as things are under control.

“Our first concern is the safety of the community and our employees, and Vistra is truly grateful for the continued support of our local first responders,” said Jenny Lyon, spokeswoman for Vistra Corp.

Following the fire and with the hazardous environment in the location, the North Monterey County Unified School District declared school and office closings for all for Friday. In this way, the students and staff are well protected while other emergency services tend to the blaze.

ALSO READ | Who Is Mark Carney? Former Central Banker Launches Bid For Canada’s PM