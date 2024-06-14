Aamras: Tops As The Best Mango Dish In The World

Summer may have its detractors, but it holds a secret weapon that makes the sweltering heat worthwhile: the magnificent mango. Dubbed the “King of Fruits,” mangoes are the crown jewels of summer cuisine, delighting taste buds across the globe. And when it comes to transforming this golden fruit into culinary masterpieces, India reigns supreme.

From vibrant street markets to sophisticated kitchens, Indian chefs and home cooks alike harness the mango’s versatility, crafting an array of sweet and savory dishes that tantalize the senses.

However in the latest update, two of the old Indian recepies of Mango have received a global recognition. One of them has even bagged the topper rank.

Aamras: has topped the list of ‘10 best dishes with mango” as per the June 2024 ranking. This dish is majorly famous in the western states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. This is a sweet mango pulp often paired with puris. Taste Atlas writes, “It is sometimes merely elevated with the addition of saffron, dry ginger, or cardamom, but its simplicity allows room for alteration and the creation of numerous varieties.”

Furthermore the second dish that has been added in the top 10 list is the Indian Mango Chutney.

The Indian Mango Chutney has ranked 5th in the list. As the name in itself says its a chutney it is based of the riped mangos. “Other ingredients include ginger, garlic, red chilli peppers, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, brown sugar, and vinegar. There’s quite a few mango chutney variations made with different additional ingredients,” Taste Atlas explained on its official site.

However the Mango Sticky rice – a dish from Thailand ranked 2nd in the list.

