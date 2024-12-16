Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

AI Picks THIS Brazilian Model As The Perfect Female Body: Do You Know AI’s Defination Of Perfection?

The AI chose Brazilian fitness influencer Karol Rosalin as having the "perfect female body," admiring her symmetry, health, and fitness. According to Rosalin, achieving the "perfect 10" was a result of discipline in routine and diet combined with years of strength training.

AI Picks THIS Brazilian Model As The Perfect Female Body: Do You Know AI’s Defination Of Perfection?

According to artificial intelligence, Brazilian fitness influencer Karol Rosalin is the one who has the “perfect female body” with all criteria taken into account, such as symmetry, proportion, and aesthetic harmony. Analysis reportedly done using AI systems from Playboy Australia awarded Rosalin a “perfect 10,” deeming her as the ideal representation of fitness and well-being.

“She has got the perfect body in definition and is ideal in the fitness world,” said Playboy Australia.

What’s The Secret?

The 25-year-old Sao Paulo girl attributes her success to dedicated years of fitness training and selective dieting. Rosalin started this journey eight years ago when she now adheres strictly to a regime that ensures weight training five days every week and aerobic sessions every day.

Her diet is well-balanced with natural, unprocessed ingredients such as chicken, oats, and vegetables. For instance, she loves baked sweet potato chips and vegetable frittatas. Scrambled eggs, cassava, papaya, pineapple, oats, cinnamon, and coffee often make up her breakfast.

” Already, seeing the results in the mirror is a victory. Being recognized as the ‘Perfect Fitness Woman’ is incredible!” Rosalin beamed.

What Is The AI Standard For Perfection?

This AI evaluated her physical symmetry and proportions with health, strength, and wellbeing in the larger scheme. The prize of international popularity for this achievement has given some warnings to fitness coaches, that simply following in her footsteps won’t bring an equal reward to others.

Ben Lucas, Director of Flow Athletic, said that genetics and lifestyle greatly affect body shape in different individuals. “Genetics and lifestyle play a huge role in determining body shape and type. The concept of the ‘perfect body’ is subjective and varies from person to person,” he explained.

Strength and resistance training also form part of his advice to everyone for a healthy fitness routine. “Resistance training is fantastic for the increase of metabolism, which burns fat and tones the muscles. I advise two to three sessions per week on resistance training plus the daily activity of walking, swimming, or playing sports,” he said.

Beyond her fitness achievements, Rosalin has built a substantial following as a content creator, with over 959,000 fans on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Single Women Are Happier Than Men: New Study Reveals Surprising Truth – KNOW HERE!

Filed under

brazil Brazilian Model Offbeat News Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Abundant Life Christian School Shooting: Madison Police Revised Death Toll After Releasing Wrong Information

Abundant Life Christian School Shooting: Madison Police Revised Death Toll After Releasing Wrong Information

Trump Says Beijing, Washington Can Work Together ‘To Solve All Of The World’s Problems’

Trump Says Beijing, Washington Can Work Together ‘To Solve All Of The World’s Problems’

Wisconsin Shooting: At Least 5 Dead Including Suspect At Abundant Life Christian School

Wisconsin Shooting: At Least 5 Dead Including Suspect At Abundant Life Christian School

Germany: What Led To Confidence Vote Against Scholz That Triggered New Elections

Germany: What Led To Confidence Vote Against Scholz That Triggered New Elections

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

Entertainment

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy Explained

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox