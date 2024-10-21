Comedian Kunal Kamra once again took aim at Ola and its founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, focusing on an unusual situation at Ola service centres.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken aim at Ola and its founder, Bhavish Aggarwal. His latest comments focus on an unusual situation at Ola service centres, following a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) that highlighted the presence of bouncers at the company’s customer service locations. Kamra’s critique has added fuel to a growing online conversation about the company’s customer service practices.

Bouncers at Ola Service Centres: The Incident

The conversation started with a post by X user RJ Kashyap, who claimed to have witnessed multiple bouncers stationed at his local Ola service centre. Kashyap’s post stated:

“@kunalkamra88 Ola has now recruited about 5-6 bouncers at every service centre… I have just visited my nearby Ola service centre and watched all the bouncers arguing with customers, even female customers. So this is the kind of service we are going to have.”

The post quickly gained attention, with users questioning Ola’s customer service methods. Despite the allegations, no official comment has been made by the company so far.

Kamra Reacts

Kunal Kamra took notice of the post and responded in his signature sarcastic style. Quoting the post, Kamra added:

“Please can a journalist fact-check this? If true, this is truly unique – sales team for sales and bouncers for after-sales.”

His comment highlights the bizarre nature of the claim and calls for a deeper investigation into the situation. The idea of using bouncers at customer service centres is indeed unusual, raising eyebrows about Ola’s handling of post-sales issues.

Further Complaints Surface

Following Kashyap’s post, another user named Amol Choudhary shared his own unsettling experience at the Ola Experience Centre in Virar, Mumbai. In his post, Choudhary described a frustrating encounter with Ola’s customer service team. He wrote:

“See @kunalkamra88 Ola service appointment ticket 05735050 is scheduled for 2024-10-20 at OLA Experience Centre, Virar-Mumbai and no one is taking a scooter for repair, no job sheet being given. Bouncers are at the centre to reply to the customer with weapons.”

Choudhary also included three images and a video from the centre, further escalating concerns about the nature of Ola’s customer service. The mention of bouncers responding to customers “with weapons” adds a disturbing dimension to the growing complaints.

Kamra’s Sarcastic Response to Bhavish Aggarwal

In response to Choudhary’s post, Kamra tagged Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola, and delivered another sharp remark. He tweeted:

“Hey @bhash, you’ve sold such an innovative Indian product that you’ve had to hire bouncers to protect the staff…”

Kamra’s sarcastic commentary underscores the growing dissatisfaction with Ola’s service and the unusual methods allegedly being used to manage customer complaints.

A History of Criticism: Kamra vs. Ola

This isn’t Kamra’s first public critique of Ola. Recently, he mocked the company for its lack of transparency regarding customer complaints. In a previous post on X, Kamra wrote:

“Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan… All I can do is let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me.”

This ongoing feud between Kamra and Aggarwal dates back to a viral post in which Kamra shared a photo of unserviced Ola Electric scooters. The post was intended to counter the company’s promotional image of its gigafactory. In response, Aggarwal dismissed Kamra as a “failed stand-up comic” and suggested that his post was “paid.” Despite the jabs, Aggarwal maintained that Ola Electric is working to expand its service network to address existing backlogs.

Harsh Goenka Adds Humor to the Debate

Amidst the heated exchange, industrialist Harsh Goenka added a touch of humor to the situation. Goenka posted on X:

“If I have to travel short distances, say from one ‘kamra’ to another, I use my Ola,”

His post was accompanied by a picture of him riding an Ola e-scooter, providing a light-hearted moment in an otherwise tense conversation.

