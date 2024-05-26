Are There Initiatives By TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Dell, And Infosys To Encourage Employees' Office Attendance?

As the era of remote work flexibility during the pandemic wanes, tech companies are implementing diverse approaches to encourage employees to return to the office. This transition necessitates adaptability from workers, who may face stringent measures if they fail to comply. Here’s a glimpse into the strategies adopted by some of the major IT firms in the country to facilitate the return to office.

COGNIZANT

Cognizant is at the forefront of developing an app aimed at enabling managers to devise work schedules and monitor adherence to in-office protocols. CEO Ravi Kumar emphasizes the importance of employees being “in the office with a purpose,” setting an expectation of a minimum of three days per week spent in-office.

TCS (TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES)

India’s leading IT company, TCS, has introduced a policy that directly ties the variable pay employees receive each quarter to their physical presence in the office. Employees who spend less than 60% of their time in the office risk forfeiting their variable pay entirely. Graduated percentages of variable pay are offered based on office attendance levels, withDell full variable pay reserved for those surpassing an 85% attendance rate.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES

Dell Technologies plans to employ a color-coded badge system to monitor employee presence in the office. Employees will be categorized based on their on-site work consistency, with blue indicating regular office attendance and red signifying limited time spent in-office. Green and yellow badges represent intermediate levels of attendance.

WIPRO

Wipro, among India’s prominent IT giants, adopts a more lenient approach, focusing on fostering collaboration and engagement through in-office activities at its campuses. Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil underscores the establishment of local-level councils aimed at enhancing employee participation, engagement, collaboration, and networking. The company plans to increase in-office activities to incentivize employees to work from Wipro campuses across India.

INFOSYS

Infosys, the second-largest IT company in India, offers employees from select departments the opportunity to apply for up to 11 work-from-home days per month through its employee experience platform, InfyMe. Last year, the company deviated from industry norms by asking select employees at junior and mid-levels to return to the office for ten days a month, providing flexibility amidst evolving work arrangements.

As these tech giants implement diverse strategies to bring employees back to the office, the landscape of work continues to evolve, highlighting the importance of adaptability and responsiveness in navigating the changing dynamics of the workplace.

