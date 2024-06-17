‘Bhairava Anthem’: Prabhas, Dijlit Dosanjh Come Together For Energetic First Single From ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, one of the biggest films of the year. The sci-fi actioner has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features ‘Darling’ in a new avatar. Its well-packaged trailer too has worked in its favour. On Monday, June 17, the makers unveiled its first video song. Titled ‘Bhairava Anthem’, it is a foot-tapping number.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ First Single: Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For Potential Chartbuster

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, is billed as a potential game-changer for Indian cinema given its unique storyline and visually compelling trailer. Earlier today, June 17, the makers unveiled the ‘Bhairava Anthem’ to pique the curiosity of fans.

“⚠️ Warning… Listen at your own risk… Can’t get it out of your head 🎵 #Prabhas x @diljitdosanjh ❤️‍🔥 #BhairavaAnthem Full Video Song out now! – https://bit.ly/BhairavaAnthem #Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD @saregamaglobal @saregamasouth #Kalki2898ADonJune27,” read the X post.

The video is a grand celebration of brand Prabhas and gives him ample scope to showcase his swag. The Baahubali star is joined by Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. The song, with its catchy lyrics and grand musical arrangement, beautifully captures the protagonist’s attitude. Santosh Narayanan is the song’s composer.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava and marks his collaboration with the maverick director. The film explores the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. Ashwin’s magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is the first Telugu film of her career. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and Disha Patani.

The ‘Vishwaroopam 2′ star recently revealed that he has a cameo in the film. The buzz is that he plays the main antagonist in the biggie and will be seen on the screen for nearly 20 minutes. The film has the potential to mark the beginning of a new cinematic universe.

Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit screens on June 27. This will be Prabhas’ first release after Prashanth Neel’s action drama ‘Salaar’.

