Rahul Gandhi to Give Up Wayanad Seat for Raebareli, Paving Way for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi is set to give up his Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, opting instead for the family stronghold of Raebareli. This decision, long speculated upon, is expected to be confirmed today, according to sources cited by a news organisation. The transition will enable his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest from Wayanad, a possibility that has been gaining traction in recent days.

Additionally, it has been revealed that despite considerable support from Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to assume the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This position would have granted him Cabinet rank status, facilitated better coordination with allies in the INDIA bloc, and strengthened the Congress’s presence in the lower house. However, a source indicated, “He has conveyed that he is not inclined to take up the post.”

A crucial Congress meeting is scheduled for 5 PM today, where the decision regarding the Wayanad constituency is expected to be finalized. This timing is crucial as today marks the deadline for conveying such decisions to the Lok Sabha secretariat. While the selection of the Leader of the Opposition may also be addressed, the nomination for the Wayanad seat can afford to wait, as a bypoll will be necessitated within six months of Gandhi relinquishing the seat.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with a significant margin of 364,000 votes. This victory came despite his surprising defeat in Amethi to BJP leader Smriti Irani. However, his success in Raebareli was even more pronounced, securing a margin of 390,000 votes. This triumph was bolstered by Sonia Gandhi’s heartfelt appeal to voters, positioning her son as their new representative.

Raebareli, a seat held by Sonia Gandhi since 2004 until her recent shift to the Rajya Sabha, is deeply entrenched in the Gandhi family legacy. It has been represented by key family members, including Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband Feroze Gandhi.

While Rahul Gandhi was initially hesitant to leave Wayanad, several factors favored the shift to Raebareli. Notably, Raebareli’s location in Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, was a significant consideration. Additionally, the impressive performance of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, winning 43 out of 80 seats and reducing the BJP’s count from 62 to 33, influenced the decision.

