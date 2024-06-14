Eid Bank Holiday June 2024: Will Banks Be Closed for Bakrid?

Eid-ul-Adha, commonly known as Bakra Eid, is a significant Islamic festival celebrating Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah. This year, the festival falls in the holy month of Dhul Hijjah, and according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar for 2024, most public and private banks across the country will be closed on Monday, June 17, in observance of Bakra Eid.

Plan Ahead for Banking Transactions

With the bank holiday on June 17, it’s important to complete any urgent banking tasks by Friday, June 14. Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearances will be unavailable on the holiday. Here’s a brief overview of the bank holidays in June to help you plan:

Saturday, June 15: Most banks will operate as usual since it’s the third Saturday of the month. However, banks in Aizawl and Bhubaneswar may be closed due to local holidays. Sunday, June 16: Regular weekly closure for all banks. Monday, June 17: Nationwide closure for Eid ul-Adha. Tuesday, June 18: Additional holiday for banks in Jammu and Srinagar only.

While the above schedule is standard, there could be regional variations. It’s advisable to check with your local bank branch for any specific closures or changes in operating hours. By planning your banking transactions accordingly, you can avoid any inconvenience during the holiday period.

Significance of Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha, also referred to as Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. Celebrated in Zul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, this festival holds great importance for Muslims worldwide. On this occasion, Muslims come together to celebrate with prayers, feasts, and acts of charity.

Celebration Dates for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha depends on the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon. In 2024, Eid-ul-Adha will be observed in India on June 17, while in the UAE and other Arab countries, it will be celebrated on June 16. This slight difference in dates is due to the lunar calendar’s reliance on moon sightings, which can vary by region.

By staying informed about the bank holiday schedule and the significance of Eid-ul-Adha, you can ensure smooth banking operations and join in the festive spirit of this important Islamic celebration.