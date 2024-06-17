Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Manipur Security Situation Amid Renewed Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Monday to assess the current situation of the securityin the state of Manipur. The meeting reportedly took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block and was followed after fresh incidents of violence in the northeastern state.

The high-level meeting witnessed the participation of officials belonging high ranks including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of Three Corps HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh, and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair.

This high-level discussion was prompted by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uike’s visit to the Home Minister’s office the previous day, during which she provided an update on the escalating tensions in the state.

The renewed violence in Manipur, which has been experiencing ethnic clashes since May 3 of the previous year, led to this urgent meeting. The initial conflict erupted during a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to oppose the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

In the recent past, there have been several violent ethnic clashes where some unidentified miscreants burnt down some houses including those of the Meitei as well as the Kuki communities in Kotlen since the murder of a local person earlier this month as per the Manipur Police report.

The violence has forced aound 600 people belonging to the Jiribam area of Manipur have been forced to flee to the neighboring Cachar district in Assam with around 600 affected. In turn, the district police of Cachar have increased liabilities deployed in the border to avoid such attacks happening again.

