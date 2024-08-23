British YouTuber Miles Routledge Sparks Outrage With Nuclear Threats Against India and Other Nations

British YouTuber Miles Routledge has ignited a firestorm of controversy with a series of inflammatory posts on the social media platform X, where he joked about launching nuclear attacks on nations, including India, over minor infractions. His provocative remarks have drawn widespread condemnation online, with many accusing him of irresponsibility and racism.

In one of his posts, Routledge, known for his controversial stunts and statements, claimed that if he were to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he would be quick to deploy nuclear weapons as a means of deterring any foreign power that interferes with British interests. “When I become prime minister of England, I’ll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs. I’m not talking huge incidents; I’m itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction,” he wrote.

When I become prime minister of England, I’ll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs. I’m not talking huge incidents, I’m itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction. pic.twitter.com/UGBKYB3pku — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) August 20, 2024

His incendiary comments took a particularly disturbing turn when he singled out India as a potential target. In a now-deleted post, Routledge stated that he would consider attacking India “just for the sake of it.” His exact words were, “Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it!”

These statements led to a barrage of criticism, with many accusing him of attempting to provoke anger and controversy—a tactic often referred to as “rage-baiting.” Rather than retracting his statements, Routledge doubled down, expressing his dislike for India and offering a deeply offensive and racist rationale for his views. “Believe it or not, I just don’t like India. Also, I can sense an Indian; he is Indian,” he claimed, in response to an anonymous user on X who had threatened him over his remarks.

In another post, Routledge appeared to mock the threat, sharing a screenshot of the exchange with the caption, “Indian threatens to find me, it backfires lmao.” The image displayed a message from an X user who had warned him, saying, “I will find you I promise, your apology video will be sweet.”

Following the backlash, instead of apologizing, Routledge escalated the situation by sharing a series of racist memes and AI-generated images, further inflaming tensions.

Who is Miles Routledge?

Miles Routledge, a 25-year-old British YouTuber, first gained notoriety in 2021 when he found himself stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Routledge, who was a student at the time, had traveled to Afghanistan despite warnings from the British government, intending to witness life under the Taliban’s offensive. He arrived in Kabul on August 13, just two days before the city fell to the Taliban on August 15.

As the Taliban took control, Routledge sought refuge in a safe house, documenting his harrowing experience on various platforms, including 4chan, Facebook, and Twitch. His escapade ended with a dramatic evacuation by the British Army on August 17, during which he was disguised as a woman in a burka to avoid detection.

Routledge’s story of survival in Afghanistan garnered significant media attention, leading to a book deal with Antelope Hill. His account of the Fall of Afghanistan was published in December 2022. However, his fascination with danger did not end there. Routledge has continued to travel to high-risk locations, including Kazakhstan, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Ukraine, and Brazil. His travels have often been fraught with peril, including incidents of false imprisonment and illegal border crossings.