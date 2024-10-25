Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Dhanteras 2024: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat Timings!

For those planning rituals on Dhanteras, here are the key timings to note.

Dhanteras 2024: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat Timings!

As the festival season approaches, the excitement builds for Dhanteras, which heralds the beginning of Diwali on October 29, 2024. This auspicious occasion celebrates wealth and health, with devotees honoring Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. It’s a time for shopping, cleansing rituals, and preparing for the joyous festivities ahead.

Date and Significance

Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik (October to November). In 2024, this significant day falls on October 29. The festival symbolizes the importance of wealth and health in our lives. Traditionally, people purchase gold, silver, and new utensils as a representation of prosperity. Many also invest in gold and silver coins, believing it brings good fortune and abundance.

Shubh Muhurat Timings

For those planning rituals on Dhanteras, here are the key timings to note:

  • Trayodashi Tithi: Begins at 12:00 AM on October 29 and concludes at 2:45 AM on October 30.
  • Auspicious Time for Dhanteras Puja: The ideal window for performing the puja is from 7:27 PM to 9:16 PM on October 29.
  • Pradosh Kaal: This significant period occurs from 6:37 PM to 9:16 PM, making it especially favorable for worship.

How is Dhanteras Celebrated?

Dhanteras marks the beginning of nearly a week-long celebration leading up to Diwali. The day typically starts with cleansing rituals, which include bathing and cleaning the home. Devotees also perform puja to honor their deities and prepare sweet dishes to share with family and friends.

Homes are adorned with flowers and decorative lights, creating a festive atmosphere. In the evening, families light earthen lamps (diyas) around their homes, illuminating the night and symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. Rangoli designs at the entrance further enhance the festive spirit, welcoming prosperity and good fortune.

Dhanteras is more than just a day of shopping; it’s a celebration of wealth, health, and the joy of togetherness. As you prepare for this auspicious occasion, may your homes be filled with light, love, and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

