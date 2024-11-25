Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Down Memory Lane : Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis Say Goodbye Amid Changing Transport Trends

This shift in Kolkata’s transport scene is driven not only by the mandatory retirement of these vintage vehicles but also by the growing popularity of app-based ride services and the rising operating costs that have left taxi operators struggling.

Down Memory Lane : Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis Say Goodbye Amid Changing Transport Trends

Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis, once synonymous with the city’s streets, are gradually disappearing as thousands are forced to retire due to a 15-year age limit imposed by the state transport department. With nearly 4,500 of the city’s 7,000 yellow metered taxis set to go out of business this year, the classic yellow Ambassador cabs are fading away, marking the end of an era. This shift in Kolkata’s transport scene is driven not only by the mandatory retirement of these vintage vehicles but also by the growing popularity of app-based ride services and the rising operating costs that have left taxi operators struggling.

The End of the Ambassador Era: A Changing Transport Landscape in Kolkata

The yellow Ambassador taxis, which had long been a symbol of Kolkata’s urban identity, are a rare sight these days as they are replaced by modern vehicles and app-based ride services. These cabs, once an inseparable part of the city’s fabric, became as iconic as landmarks like the Howrah Bridge and the Victoria Memorial. However, the introduction of app-based cabs in 2015 led to a significant shift in passenger preferences, accelerating the decline of these vintage taxis.

A Rising Struggle for Taxi Operators

The mandatory 15-year age limit for yellow taxis, enforced by the state transport department, is now causing a large portion of the remaining fleet to be taken off the roads. With over half of the city’s yellow cabs nearing their retirement date, operators are grappling with financial struggles. The combination of rising fuel costs, the competition from app-based services like Ola and Uber, and the upkeep of older vehicles has made it increasingly difficult for taxi drivers and owners to stay in business.

The Shift to App-Based Cabs: A Modern Solution to an Old Problem

Since the rise of app-based cabs, Kolkata’s taxi landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation. Services like Ola and Uber offer a more convenient and efficient alternative, making it easier for commuters to book rides with just a few taps on their phones. This shift has further displaced the yellow cabs, as the new generation of taxi users increasingly favors app-based convenience over traditional metered cabs.

What Lies Ahead for Kolkata’s yellow Ambassador cabs ?

As the era of the yellow Ambassador cabs comes to a close, the city’s transport system is likely to continue evolving. The transition away from the vintage vehicles may leave a gap in the market for those who still prefer the old-school charm of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis. However, the future of the city’s transport sector seems to be shifting toward more modern, tech-driven solutions, with app-based ride services poised to dominate the roads in the years to come.

 

Ambassador taxis Howrah Bridge Kolkata KOLKATA YELLOW TAXI Ola and Uber
