From Kota to Kullu: Here’s How India Celebrates Dussehra

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, is a significant festival in India symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated with diverse rituals and customs, this festival brings people together to honor Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival. Here are some unique ways Dussehra is celebrated across India:

Kota Dussehra Mela, Rajasthan

In Rajasthan’s Kota city, Dussehra is celebrated with a grand fair and colorful events. The day begins with rituals at the royal palace, followed by a procession led by the local king. The celebration’s highlight is the burning of enormous effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad, lighting up the night sky. The fair features stalls selling traditional crafts, Rajasthani food, and lively performances, blending cultural heritage with vibrant festivities.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Dussehra is known as Vijaya Dashami and coincides with the last day of Durga Puja. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura and her return to her heavenly abode. Idols of Durga are immersed in the Ganges River, following colorful processions. Women engage in *Sindoor Khela*, smearing each other with vermilion and sharing sweets. Kolkata comes alive with traditional music, dance, and delicious Bengali food, making Durga Puja one of India’s most cherished festivals.

Bastar Dussehra, Chhattisgarh

Bastar Dussehra, celebrated in Chhattisgarh, stands out for its length and cultural depth. Spanning over 75 days, it honors Goddess Danteshwari and other local deities rather than Lord Ram. Tribal communities play a vital role in the rituals, with each tribe contributing unique traditions, from building the sacred chariot to performing music and dance. Bastar Dussehra is a powerful showcase of indigenous heritage.

Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka

Mysuru Dasara in Karnataka is renowned for its royal celebrations. The ten-day festival honors Goddess Chamundeshwari, marking her victory over Mahishasura. The highlight is the grand procession, known as Jambu Savari, where the goddess is paraded through the streets on a golden throne carried by an elephant. The Mysore Palace, illuminated with thousands of lights, becomes a sight to behold, attracting tourists from across the country.

Ganga Dussehra, Varanasi

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated along the banks of the Ganges River. It commemorates the holy river’s descent to Earth, and thousands gather at the ghats to perform rituals and seek blessings. The festival combines devotion with vibrant cultural performances, offering a peaceful yet lively atmosphere that’s unique to Varanasi’s spiritual setting.

Kullu Dussehra, Himachal Pradesh

In the picturesque Kullu Valley, Dussehra is celebrated differently. Instead of concluding the festivities, Kullu Dussehra marks the beginning of a week-long festival. Over 200 local deities are carried in colorful palanquins to Kullu, where they participate in the Rath Yatra—a grand procession honoring Lord Raghunath. Kullu Dussehra celebrates local traditions with music, dance, and vibrant cultural events, drawing visitors to experience Himachal’s rich cultural heritage.

Dussehra is an enriching way to explore India’s diverse traditions and vibrant communities.

