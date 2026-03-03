From Plush Toy to Piggyback Rides: Punch the Monkey Becomes a Star, Waves Goodbye as He Finds Real Friends at Ichikawa Zoo

Punch Finds Real Friends: From Plush Toy to Piggyback Rides
The young macaque named Punch, who resides at Japan’s Ichikawa Zoological and Botanical Garden, has reached a milestone social achievement that people should celebrate because he has now stopped playing with his stuffed orangutan. After his mother abandoned him at birth, Punch used his soft toy as comfort during his time at the zoo, where keepers raised him from his orphaned state to his eventual integration into the macaque group.
펀치 안녕 🐵👋🏽♥️#punch #punchi pic.twitter.com/YhPG7n2Yr6
— baekhyun_a (@pu2022138) March 2, 2026
Punch started his reintegration process into the Monkey Mountain enclosure on January 19, 2026. The established macaques showed him disrespect through side-eyed stares and playful bullying behavior. The combination of strategic planning and patient work brought success. Staff and visitors recently observed Punch sitting with another macaque. He then performed a piggyback ride, an essential milestone for social bonding between two macaques.
Punch demonstrates through his journey from solo toy snuggles to real monkey friendship that small primates can achieve social acceptance and win the affection of zoo visitors through dedicated care and strong human connections.
