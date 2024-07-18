Historic Weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Returns to Maharashtra from London

The iconic ‘wagh nakh,’ a tiger claw-shaped weapon famously used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been brought back to Mumbai from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The historic weapon, integral to India’s rich heritage, arrived in Mumbai today and will be displayed in Satara, Western Maharashtra, starting Friday. This significant return was announced by Maharashtra’s Culture Minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar.

“The wagh nakh has landed,” Mungantiwar confirmed, though he refrained from providing further details. This weapon holds immense historical value, as it was used by the founder of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to defeat the Bijapur Sultanate’s general, Afzal Khan, in 1659.

State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who is also the guardian minister of Satara, shared that the wagh nakh will receive a grand welcome in Satara. “The weapon brought from London has a bulletproof cover, and security has been intensified,” Desai informed reporters. He added that the weapon will be exhibited at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay (museum) in Satara for seven months before moving to other locations.

Desai also reviewed the security arrangements at the museum, ensuring that all necessary precautions are in place for the artifact’s display. “The wagh nakh is being brought to Shahunagari (Satara) from a London museum on July 19,” he stated, emphasizing the inspirational significance of this event.

The return of the wagh nakh marks a momentous occasion for Maharashtra. “This inspiring moment will be celebrated with a grand ceremony in Satara,” Desai added. The weapon’s journey back to India was a result of extensive efforts by the state government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Culture Minister Mungantiwar had previously addressed the legislative assembly, countering claims from a historian that the original wagh nakh was already in Satara. He clarified that the government had not spent several crores on bringing the weapon back from London. Instead, the expenses, including travel and signing of the agreement, amounted to ₹14.08 lakh.

Initially, the Victoria and Albert Museum agreed to lend the wagh nakh for one year, but the Maharashtra government successfully negotiated for a three-year display period. “After a lot of efforts, the wagh nakh is being brought to Maharashtra due to successful efforts of the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” Desai reiterated.

This historic weapon’s return not only strengthens cultural ties but also allows citizens to reconnect with an essential part of their heritage. The wagh nakh’s exhibition will undoubtedly attract numerous visitors, eager to witness a relic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legendary valor.

Also read: Mongolia’s Olympic Uniforms Steal the Spotlight Ahead of Paris 2024