From Kamala Harris to Chappell Roan, 2024 was filled with mispronunciations of names and terms that captured the public's attention. Babbel and The Captioning Group reveal the most common pronunciation struggles.

As we look back at 2024, a year that involved all the political campaigns, pop culture moments, and global events that fill up our news feeds, there is one amusing theme: it was the most misspoken names and terms. Politicians to celebrities, a language learning company called Babbel teamed with closed-captioning service The Captioning Group, revealing this list of words to many.

The compilation offers a lighthearted yet insightful glance into the year’s most talked-about topics and public figures, reminding us how pronunciation can bridge or widen cultural divides.

Names That Stood Out

Among the most frequently misspoken names were those of the U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris, and breakout pop star Chappell Roan. Their names are at the center of attention throughout 2024, and in several cases, the confusion over pronouncing them became a talking point in itself.

Kamala Harris, whose name became a focal point during her unsuccessful presidential bid this year, faced scrutiny when it came to how her first name is said. Despite numerous clarifications over the years, the correct pronunciation is COM-a-la (not KAM-a-la). Her great-nieces even took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to ensure everyone knew the right way to say it.

In like fashion, rising star Chappell Roan, whose song “Good Luck, Babe!” delighted the globe with her soulful voice, had people calling out her name improperly. From this list, the correct pronunciation for Chappell Roan’s name is CHAP-uhl ROHN, not SHA-pel ROW-an. Roan’s nomination for six Grammy Awards this year brought this error to the public’s attention as well, as fans multiplied.

Other Common Mispronunciations Of 2024

But it also revealed several other names and terms that had many tongue-tied. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose surname was famously featured on T-shirts and campaign posters during his 2020 presidential run, remains a tricky name to pronounce. The correct way is Boot-Edge-Edge (though many still falter).

Also, Dutch dog breed Kooikerhondje made headlines this year, thanks to Shohei Ohtani, a Los Angeles Dodgers star who brought attention to the breed with his dog, Decoy. The proper pronunciation is COY-ker-HUND-che.

In the entertainment industry, actress Zendaya’s name is often mispronounced as zen-DIE-uh, though it’s actually zen-DAY-a. The actress, who starred in “Challengers” this year, has become a cultural icon, further solidifying the need for people to get her name right.

The fashion industry also made its mark on the list, as it is with the name of the fast-fashion giant Shein, which many consumers, even media outlets, have been saying it wrong, pronouncing it SHEEN instead of SHE-in.

Other Misunderstood Terms And Words

Apart from names, several other words also featured in the list of mispronounced terms. Among them was a recently discovered exoplanet called Speculoos-3b, pronounced SPEK-yuh-lohss three bee. And then there was the mascot for the Paris Olympics, known as Phryge, whose name left many confused. Properly pronounced, it’s FREE-je, based on the Phrygian cap, which was worn by the French revolutionaries.

Semaglutide, one of the most popular weight-loss drugs, which is found in Ozempic and Wegovy, was also pronounced as SEE-mah-gloo-tide. The proper pronunciation is sem-ah-GLOO-tide. Another celebrity who appeared on the list is Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in Saltburn. His last name is pronounced key-OH-gin.

Global Phenomenon Of Mispronunciation

While the U.S. had its share of linguistic challenges, the U.K. did as well, with several words appearing on both lists. One such word is flygskam, a Swedish term meaning “flight shame,” popularized by climate activist Greta Thunberg. The proper pronunciation is FLEEG-skam. Also, the Chagos Islands, a disputed territory, had its name mispronounced, with the correct pronunciation being CHAY-goss.

This mispronunciation for Touma is not just the failure to pronounce it correctly—it is actually a way of understanding one culture about another. It’s a reminder that language could both be a bridge and a barrier, and being conscious of how you pronounce something can both build respect and connection.

