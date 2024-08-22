IAS Power Couple: Sarada Muraleedharan Set to Become Kerala’s Next Chief Secretary, Succeeding Husband V Venu

Senior IAS officer Sarada Muraleedharan is poised to take on the prestigious role of Kerala’s Chief Secretary, marking a significant moment in the state’s administrative landscape. Muraleedharan is set to replace the current Chief Secretary, V. Venu, who is also her husband, in a rare and unique transition of power. This impending change has not only garnered attention in bureaucratic circles but has also sparked interest on social media, where a heartwarming picture of the couple has gone viral, leaving many smiling.

The photo, which has captured the public’s imagination, shows the couple in a lighthearted moment. V Venu is seen gesturing towards something, while Sarada Muraleedharan looks in the same direction, both wearing smiles that reflect the camaraderie and partnership they share. The image has been widely circulated on social media platforms, drawing over 1,500 views and nearly 100 likes. Reactions to the post have been mixed with humor and admiration. One X user commented, “Passing the baton within the family itself,” while the journalist who shared the image responded, “Based on seniority.” Another person simply reacted with a thumbs-up emoticon, encapsulating the general approval of the unusual but endearing situation.

Sarada Muraleedharan, a 1990 batch IAS officer, currently serves as the Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) in Kerala. Her imminent appointment as Chief Secretary comes after a decision reportedly made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a recent cabinet meeting. Muraleedharan’s extensive experience and her distinguished career in both state and central government positions make her a fitting choice for the role.

Sarada Muraleedharan’s career

Throughout her career, Muraleedharan has held several key positions across various departments. Notably, from 2006 to 2012, she served as the head of the Kudumbashree Mission, a flagship program aimed at poverty eradication and women’s empowerment in Kerala. Her leadership in this mission is often cited as a significant contributor to its success and widespread impact.

In addition to her role in the Kudumbashree Mission, Muraleedharan has also made substantial contributions at the national level. She served as the Chief Operating Officer at the National Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, where she was instrumental in implementing strategies to enhance rural livelihoods across the country. Furthermore, her tenure as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj showcased her commitment to strengthening local governance structures.

Another notable position held by Muraleedharan was her role as the Director General of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). During her time at NIFT, she was responsible for steering the institution towards greater academic excellence and industry collaboration, cementing its reputation as a leading fashion and design institute in India.