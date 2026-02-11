The posts on social media have been overwhelmed with the argument that a Pinay Gold Medalist called Zyan Cabrera was actually involved in a leaked video scandal where she allegedly appears with a boyfriend.

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

The posts, which are regularly surrounded by attention grabbing thumbnails and eye catching headlines, fabricate and tell people that she is an Olympic gold medalist and prompt users to follow up on links to see the entire video. These fake posts have been quickly shared on Facebook, Instagram, X and Telegram as misleading content as the 2026 Winter Olympics took over the top of the search results, leading many users to believe they are referring to real sporting success. But according to cybersecurity experts, all these assertions are false.

An intense fact check will indicate that Zyan Cabrera, who goes by Jerriel Cry4zee online, is not an Olympian and has not participated in any global sports event and never won a gold medal in any of them. Rather, she seems to be a Filipino online content creator whose name and image have been negatively associated with this fake story to take advantage of Olympic search traffic. The fraudsters refer to the gold medalist as an SEO hook to circumvent the spam filters and force the fake posts into the trending feeds. No reasonable evidence can prove that Cabrera is an athlete and that the video is about actual Olympic performance.

The phishing traps that are posing as genuine video files are so called full video links that accompany these posts. Cybersecurity experts have attested that by clicking them, it usually redirects to counterfeit login pages meant to steal personal data or even causes downloads of malware or spywares. Experts recommend that users should not click any of these links, label such posts as spam or malicious and trust only the well-known news sites to provide confirmed information. The Zyan Cabrera gold medalist viral movement is an artificial internet hoax, and its further propagation may harm the safety of the Internet.

