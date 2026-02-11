LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

These fake posts have been quickly shared on Facebook, Instagram, X and Telegram as misleading content as the 2026 Winter Olympics took over the top of the search results, leading many users to believe they are referring to real sporting success.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 11, 2026 12:01:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

The posts on social media have been overwhelmed with the argument that a Pinay Gold Medalist called Zyan Cabrera was actually involved in a leaked video scandal where she allegedly appears with a boyfriend.

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

The posts, which are regularly surrounded by attention grabbing thumbnails and eye catching headlines, fabricate and tell people that she is an Olympic gold medalist and prompt users to follow up on links to see the entire video. These fake posts have been quickly shared on Facebook, Instagram, X and Telegram as misleading content as the 2026 Winter Olympics took over the top of the search results, leading many users to believe they are referring to real sporting success. But according to cybersecurity experts, all these assertions are false.

An intense fact check will indicate that Zyan Cabrera, who goes by Jerriel Cry4zee online, is not an Olympian and has not participated in any global sports event and never won a gold medal in any of them. Rather, she seems to be a Filipino online content creator whose name and image have been negatively associated with this fake story to take advantage of Olympic search traffic. The fraudsters refer to the gold medalist as an SEO hook to circumvent the spam filters and force the fake posts into the trending feeds. No reasonable evidence can prove that Cabrera is an athlete and that the video is about actual Olympic performance. 

You Might Be Interested In

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

The phishing traps that are posing as genuine video files are so called full video links that accompany these posts. Cybersecurity experts have attested that by clicking them, it usually redirects to counterfeit login pages meant to steal personal data or even causes downloads of malware or spywares. Experts recommend that users should not click any of these links, label such posts as spam or malicious and trust only the well-known news sites to provide confirmed information. The Zyan Cabrera gold medalist viral movement is an artificial internet hoax, and its further propagation may harm the safety of the Internet. 

Also Read: Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS Trap: How A ‘Fake’ Pinay Scandal Link Is Hacking Your Social Media Accounts

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 12:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fake gold medalist viral mmsmms india linkMMS link Philippinesmms pakistan linkPinay viral scandal mms linkviral MMS link downloadZyan Cabrera viral link mms

RELATED News

IND vs PAK: Mohsin Naqvi Trolled By His Own PCB Members Over ‘Brought ICC To Its Knees’ Claim Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Row | Watch Viral Video

Happy Promise Day 2026: 50+ Sweet Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Seal Forever Promises With Your Special Someone

‘I Went Out With My Licensed Gun And…’ Govinda Reveals He Spotted 22 Men Near His Mumbai Residence At 3am, Recalls Calling Top Police Officers In Another Country

Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp Days After Rohit Shetty’s Residence Firing Incident, Mumbai Police Tightens Security

Who Is Tina Ambani? Anil Ambani’s Wife Skips ED Questioning In ₹40,000-Cr Money-Laundering Case, Agency Plans Fresh Summons

LATEST NEWS

Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

Who Is London School Knife Attack Suspect? 13-Year-Old Student Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Stabbing Classmates, Arrested

Who Is Praveen Iyer? Akasa Air Co-Founder Resigns Amid High-Profile Exits – Why Did Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline’s CCO Resign & Who’s Replacing Him?

Gorakhpur Shock: 35-Year-Old Aunt Elopes With 15-Year-Old Nephew, Plans Marriage, Police Foil Her Plan

Instagram Hotspots in Dubai You Can Only Reach in Style with a Supercar

Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

F1 2026 Preseason Testing: When And Where To Watch Live in India, Full Bahrain Schedule, Timings & Latest Updates

Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

Nifty 500 Hits Record Low: Promoters Slash Stakes as DIIs and FIIs Adjust Sector Strategies; Reports Motilal Oswal

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip
Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip
Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip
Is Zyan Cabrera Really An Olympian? Truth Behind The Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Viral MMS Clip

QUICK LINKS