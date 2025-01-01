Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Jack In The Box Customer Gets Beaten After Attacking The Staff Over Missing Curly Fries From Order- Watch Video!

The video concluded with one employee making a pointed comment as onlookers remained in shock. Online reactions to the incident ranged from disbelief to humor.

A chaotic confrontation unfolded at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where an enraged customer allegedly attacked staff over missing curly fries from her order. The altercation, caught on video and shared widely online, escalated rapidly as the woman lashed out at employees for not including three portions of curly fries with her combo meals.

In the footage, the woman is seen shouting threats, including claims that she would “blow this place up” if her order wasn’t corrected. Her frustration turned physical as she began throwing objects at staff members. The situation spiraled further when several employees retaliated by jumping over the counter to restrain the woman and a companion, all while stunned customers recorded the mayhem.

“Do you f****ing understand me? Ok, you gave me – I ordered three f****ing combos. You owe me three fries, three curly fries,’ the woman, dressed in black pants, a green sweater, shouted at the employees behind the counter.

“You left my sister’s sh** out. Fix my sh** or I will blow this whole motherf****** up,’ she continued as she picked up a sign on the counter and hurled it behind her head before setting it back down. She furiously added, “Do you f***ing understand me?.”

The woman, dressed in a green sweater, black pants, a black beanie, and white sneakers, repeatedly cursed at the employees, accusing them of neglecting her order. At one point, she picked up a sign from the counter, threw it, and continued to hurl insults, demanding the issue be resolved.

As tensions peaked, a male employee climbed onto the counter and struck the customer, knocking her hat off. The conflict intensified when additional staff members joined in, leading to a brawl involving both the customer and her friend. Bystanders could be heard urging someone to call the police as the melee unfolded.

The video concluded with one employee making a pointed comment as onlookers remained in shock. Online reactions to the incident ranged from disbelief to humor, with many expressing amazement that such chaos erupted over missing fries.

It is not yet clear whether law enforcement responded or if the employees involved faced any consequences for their actions.

