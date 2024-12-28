Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
we-woman

January 2025 Bank Holidays: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Plan your banking tasks this January with 15 holidays, including national and regional observances. Stay ahead to avoid financial delays.

January 2025 Bank Holidays: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

As the year begins, January 2025 brings a packed schedule of 15 bank holidays. From national celebrations like Republic Day to regional festivities such as Pongal and Magha Bihu, knowing these dates in advance is crucial for planning your banking needs and avoiding unnecessary inconvenience.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the official bank holiday calendar, which includes a mix of national and regional holidays, along with the standard second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays when banks remain closed.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the key dates to mark in your calendar:

National Holidays

  1. January 1 (New Year’s Day): Banks nationwide are closed to ring in 2025.
  2. January 26 (Republic Day): A mandatory national holiday observed across the country.

Weekend Closures

  • January 5 (Sunday)
  • January 11 (Second Saturday)
  • January 12 (Sunday & Swami Vivekananda Jayanti)
  • January 19 (Sunday)
  • January 25 (Fourth Saturday)

Regional and Festival Holidays

  1. January 2: Mizoram (New Year’s Day) and Kerala (Mannam Jayanti).
  2. January 6: Haryana and Punjab observe Guru Gobind Singh’s Birth Anniversary.
  3. January 14: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu celebrate Makar Sankranti and Pongal.
  4. January 15: Magha Bihu (Assam), Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu), and Makar Sankranti.
  5. January 16: Tamil Nadu celebrates Ujjavar Tirunal.
  6. January 22: Manipur observes Imoin.
  7. January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary observed in multiple states, including West Bengal, Punjab, and Odisha.
  8. January 30: Sonam Losar in Sikkim.

Filed under

2025 Bank Holidays January

