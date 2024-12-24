Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s efforts to restore peace in the ethnic violence-hit state took a significant step forward on December 23, 2024, when he announced that newly recruited police cadets from the Meitei and Kuki communities would serve together. This move is part of a larger initiative to foster unity and promote harmony in Manipur, which has seen prolonged ethnic conflicts.

During the passing-out ceremony of nearly 2,000 new recruits at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, CM Biren Singh emphasized the importance of strengthening the state’s police force. The recruits, who include members from both the Meitei and Kuki communities, are now set to take on crucial roles in maintaining law and order across the region. In attendance at the event were Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with CM Singh, who lauded the graduates’ dedication and commitment to serving the people of Manipur.

CM Biren Singh’s decision to post Meitei and Kuki recruits together aims to break down ethnic divisions and promote collaboration between the two communities. The long-standing tensions in Manipur have often been fueled by ethnic rivalry, with the Meitei and Kuki communities facing deep-rooted conflicts. By integrating both groups within the police force, the Chief Minister hopes to send a message of unity and cooperation, reinforcing the idea that peace can only be achieved when all communities work together.

The recruitment of nearly 2,000 new police cadets marks a major effort to enhance the law enforcement capabilities of Manipur. As the state continues to navigate challenges related to security and law enforcement, having a more diverse and unified police force will help ensure more effective policing. The state government’s initiative to foster inclusivity within the police force is a step towards building trust and creating a sense of security among the citizens.

While the task of reconciling diverse communities in a region torn by violence is undoubtedly challenging, CM Biren Singh’s decision to deploy these new recruits together reflects a forward-thinking approach. The success of this initiative will largely depend on how well the recruits from different backgrounds integrate and support each other, helping to heal the wounds of the past.

The passing-out ceremony marks not only the completion of rigorous training but also the beginning of a new chapter for Manipur. The integration of the Meitei and Kuki recruits will be monitored closely by authorities to gauge its impact on the ground. As these young officers head out into the field, they will face a range of challenges, from enforcing the law to acting as peacemakers in communities that have long been divided.

For now, the government’s focus is on maintaining the momentum of these positive changes, ensuring that this newly formed force upholds its duty to protect and serve all citizens, regardless of their ethnic background.

ALSO READ: UP Bank Heist: Two Accused Killed In Police Encounter, Four Arrested