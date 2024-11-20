Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Vows Justice After 6 Dead In Violence

Manipur CM Biren Singh condemned the killings of six by suspected militants, terming it a crime against humanity. He vowed swift justice for the victims.

In a heartfelt and defiant message, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh broke his silence on the brutal killing of six people, including three women and three children, by suspected Kuki militants. This horrific incident has once again spotlighted the ethnic violence that has plagued the northeastern state for over 18 months, pushing it into a state of relentless turmoil.

Speaking for the first time since the fresh wave of violence, Biren Singh described the killings as barbaric and inhumane. “Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam,” the chief minister said in a video message shared on his social media handle. He called the incident a “crime against humanity,” emphasizing the innocence of the victims.

Singh expressed his grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families while making a firm promise that the perpetrators would not escape justice. “The hunt for these terrorists is currently underway, and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions,” Singh assured.

The victims had been missing since November 11 from a relief camp in Jiribam, a district that has become a flashpoint in the ongoing ethnic conflict. Their bodies were later recovered from a river, leaving the community in shock and mourning. The killings followed a gunfight between security forces and militants, during which 10 insurgents were reportedly killed.

Singh also detailed the assault, revealing that around 40-50 armed militants attacked a relief camp housing internally displaced persons at Borobekra. The terrorists also targeted a police station in Jiribam in what Singh described as a calculated attempt to instill fear and chaos.

Thanks to the swift intervention of CRPF personnel, the militants were repelled, and 10 attackers were neutralized on the spot. “Their timely response saved hundreds of innocent lives living in relief camps,” Singh stated, expressing his gratitude to the central forces for their decisive action.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence for nearly a year and a half, effectively dividing the state into two enclaves Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and Kuki-majority hill districts. Despite the establishment of buffer zones monitored by security forces, peace remains elusive.

The situation worsened last week when the Central government reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six districts, more than a year after it was lifted. The move triggered widespread protests, particularly in the Imphal Valley, as communities voiced fears over escalating violence and military oversight.

In his address, Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the troubled state. “We will not let fear win. The people of Manipur deserve to live with dignity, free from violence,” he said.

While the conflict continues to take a heavy toll on the state, the chief minister’s strong words signal a renewed determination to tackle the forces perpetuating division and violence.

