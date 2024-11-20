Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Vows Justice After 6 Dead In Violence

Manipur CM Biren Singh condemned the killings of six by suspected militants, terming it a crime against humanity. He vowed swift justice for the victims.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Vows Justice After 6 Dead In Violence

In a heartfelt and defiant message, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh broke his silence on the brutal killing of six people, including three women and three children, by suspected Kuki militants. This horrific incident has once again spotlighted the ethnic violence that has plagued the northeastern state for over 18 months, pushing it into a state of relentless turmoil.

Speaking for the first time since the fresh wave of violence, Biren Singh described the killings as barbaric and inhumane. “Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam,” the chief minister said in a video message shared on his social media handle. He called the incident a “crime against humanity,” emphasizing the innocence of the victims.

Singh expressed his grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families while making a firm promise that the perpetrators would not escape justice. “The hunt for these terrorists is currently underway, and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions,” Singh assured.

MUST READ: Supriya Sule Refutes BJP’s Cryptocurrency Scam Allegations

The victims had been missing since November 11 from a relief camp in Jiribam, a district that has become a flashpoint in the ongoing ethnic conflict. Their bodies were later recovered from a river, leaving the community in shock and mourning. The killings followed a gunfight between security forces and militants, during which 10 insurgents were reportedly killed.

Singh also detailed the assault, revealing that around 40-50 armed militants attacked a relief camp housing internally displaced persons at Borobekra. The terrorists also targeted a police station in Jiribam in what Singh described as a calculated attempt to instill fear and chaos.

Thanks to the swift intervention of CRPF personnel, the militants were repelled, and 10 attackers were neutralized on the spot. “Their timely response saved hundreds of innocent lives living in relief camps,” Singh stated, expressing his gratitude to the central forces for their decisive action.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence for nearly a year and a half, effectively dividing the state into two enclaves Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and Kuki-majority hill districts. Despite the establishment of buffer zones monitored by security forces, peace remains elusive.

The situation worsened last week when the Central government reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six districts, more than a year after it was lifted. The move triggered widespread protests, particularly in the Imphal Valley, as communities voiced fears over escalating violence and military oversight.

In his address, Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the troubled state. “We will not let fear win. The people of Manipur deserve to live with dignity, free from violence,” he said.

While the conflict continues to take a heavy toll on the state, the chief minister’s strong words signal a renewed determination to tackle the forces perpetuating division and violence.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Justin Trudeau, And Joe Biden In A G20 Family Photo

Filed under

Biren Singh statement Jiribam killings Kuki militants in Manipur manipur violence
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox