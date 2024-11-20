PM Modi, Justin Trudeau, And Joe Biden In A G20 Family Photo

Despite the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen briefly interacting during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 19, 2024. The two leaders were also seen conversing with U.S. President Joe Biden, who stood between them during the group photograph at the Museum of Modern Art.

Deteriorating Diplomatic Ties

The relationship between India and Canada has been at an all-time low since September 2023 when Trudeau alleged a connection between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada. India rejected the accusation, calling it absurd, and condemned Canada’s failure to act against Khalistani elements operating on its soil.

Diplomatic Fallout Over Nijjar’s Murder

The diplomatic fallout deepened when Canada sought to question Indian diplomats in connection with Nijjar’s murder, leading to India expelling six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi. India also accused Canada of not taking adequate measures to curb the activities of Khalistani supporters, who seek to undermine India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada

Earlier this month, pro-Khalistan radicals attacked a Hindu temple near Toronto, where Indian officials were conducting a consular camp. Modi strongly condemned the violence, calling it a deliberate act and part of attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats. “Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Ongoing Diplomatic Tensions

India’s concerns over Canada’s handling of pro-Khalistan activities were highlighted once again following this attack, with Modi demanding that the perpetrators be prosecuted. India remains firm in its stance, reiterating that the relationship with Canada will only improve if Ottawa takes stronger action against these divisive groups.